Spring creates local buzz for beekeeping as a sweet hobby

There are courses on beekeeping that anyone interested in the hobby can take. Hives have to be registered with the province, since the bees are considered farmed animals like livestock. How a hive is cared for, such as with disease prevention, can also impact nearby hives.

“You can generally go up and put your hand on them and they won’t bother you,” he said.

Swarms can range from 10,000 to 30,000 bees, but Angus said they are generally not dangerous. With three hives and approximately 50,000 bees per hive, Angus was only stung twice last year.

This period is also when bees start dividing. The old queen lays eggs that become a new queen. The old queen then takes half the colony and leaves, making room for a new colony to start growing.

As the weather gets warmer, there is a local buzz in the region as beekeepers prepare for the season. For local beekeeper Andrew Angus, May is usually when smaller hives are created and sold.

Angus became interested in beekeeping while living in Australia and watching beekeepers in Melbourne. The interest grew when he lived in Germany.

After returning to Canada, he didn’t have a suitable place to keep bees. But last spring, Angus was able to arrange getting some bees from someone in Edmonton.

A two-metre tall fence surrounding his hives keeps bears away, after one got as close as 20 metres. Field mice getting into the hives during winter for warmths is another problem, but that’s solved by keeping surrounding areas clear.

“No matter what you read, it doesn’t prepare you for the reality of the actual responsibility,” he said. “The desire to keep them happy and healthy is the bigger stress.”

As winter arrived, Angus had a strong desire to continue when the weather got warmer. But he was heartbroken when he lost all three of his hives.

“You kind of grow attached to them,” he said. “They’re their own organisms and a colony, like its own individual pet in a way. They have personalities and so it was a little bit heartbreaking for me.”

Angus feels beekeeping can teach people a lot about their environment. It is also a misconception that bees are naturally dangerous, he said. It is also wrong to think neighbours will be swarmed with bees if they go outside with a sweet drink, since bees don’t forage in their own area.

More education on the topic can make people think about the impacts of pesticides and herbicides used on lawns and gardens, or environmental pollutants from vehicles. He hopes to speak about beekeeping with students at local schools.

“It’s always changing and there’s always something new to learn. The actual colonies themselves are so complex,” he said. “They’re very intelligent and as a colony it’s beautiful to watch them work as one.”

