Some residents denied health care services outside Fort McMurray because of local COVID-19 numbers

Some local residents have been denied access to specialized health care services outside the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area because of the region’s high COVID-19 numbers, said Tany Yao, UCP MLA for Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) spokesperson Kerry Williamson said the refusals are a misunderstanding of a policy requiring protective equipment and strict cleaning protocols after treating people from areas with high COVID-19 rates.

“This policy was never intended to limit patient care and no Albertan should be turned away. However, some clinics have misunderstood this policy and have turned away patients for non-urgent appointments,” said Williamson.

“This was not the intention of the policy and is unacceptable. In every instance that has been brought to AHS’ attention, AHS has reached out to clarify the policy and has successfully rescheduled appointments.”