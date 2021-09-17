Jason King, executive director of Some Other Solutions, is running for one of six Ward 1 seats.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Downtown revitalization and working with small businesses are priorities for King. He also wants to promote and develop grant opportunities that will make creating small businesses more affordable.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Some Other Solutions executive director Jason King running for Ward 1 council seat Back to video

“Hopefully when we can revitalize that downtown with small business we’ll see more people attracted to our community,” he said. “If we can find a way to offset some of that expense to give people a fighting chance to start out in business, I think that’s really what’s going to draw people to our region.”

With regards to fly-in, fly-out workers, King acknowledges transient workers will remain part of the region. He does not want to move or close work camps, but work towards creating a region those workers will want to call home.

“That’s the reality of the world we live in, but as a region I think we can do really a little more to attract families to our community,” he said.

Another priority for King is working with the non-profit sector. King says the municipality needs to make sure the non-profit sector is prepared to help residents and respond to emergencies, particularly after oil prices crashed in late 2014 and the impacts of the 2016 Horse River wildfire, the April 2020 flood and the pandemic.

King argued the non-profit sector is overlooked compared to the business sector, which he says is well represented in the region. As an example he said businesses are the topic of discussion on multiple committees and with oilsands leaders, the Fort McMurray Chamber of Commerce and Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo Economic Development and Tourism (FMWBEDT).