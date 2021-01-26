Article content

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro said COVID-19 variants first identified in the U.K. and South Africa will overwhelm the province’s health-care system faster than the original virus if left unchecked.

Shandro said Alberta 20 Albertans have the COVID-19 variant first found in the U.K., while five have the variant identified in South Africa. Most cases are linked to international travel, but one case is believed to be linked to community spread.

Shandro warns of COVID-19 variants as vaccine rollout slows; Fort McMurray reports seven new cases, 19 recoveries

“This now is very concerning,” said Shandro at a Monday media conference.

There is no evidence the variants increase the risk of death or cause more severe illness, but it is estimated they have a 30 to 50 per cent higher infection rate.

Provincial projections show that during a six-week period with no health measures, 250 COVID-19 cases could become 2,217 daily cases. But the U.K. variant would go from 250 to 10,217 daily cases.

In an eight-week period, the original COVID-19 virus would cause 1,073 hospitalizations, while the new variants would more than triple to 3,611. In seven weeks, ICU numbers would go from 200 with the original COVID-19 to 800 with the variants.