Seventeenth Wood Buffalo resident dies from COVID-19, RMWB's active cases total 73
A seventeenth Wood Buffalo resident has died from COVID-19, according to Alberta Health data released Saturday. This is the first death from COVID-19 reported in the region’s rural areas, although Indigenous communities in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area have reported some elders have died while living in other communities.
The individual is one of six deaths announced Saturday, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,289. In Fort McMurray, sixteen people have died from the virus. There are 73 active cases in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area.
Seventeenth Wood Buffalo resident dies from COVID-19, RMWB's active cases total 73
Alberta Health reports 62.7 per cent of eligible Fort McMurray residents have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine, with 16.3 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated.
Vaccination rates are trailing in the rural areas, but are continuing to rise. The area’s rural hamlets and Indigenous communities report 43.4 per cent of residents have had at least one dose and 20.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on June 19:
- All Albertans born in 2009 and before qualify for vaccines. It is illegal for employers to fire or discipline workers taking time off for a vaccine.
- 231,259 people have had COVID-19: 2,170 active cases, 2,289 deaths, 226,800 recoveries.
- 127 new cases in past 24 hours.
- Six new deaths.
- 221 people in hospital, including 49 people in ICUs.
- 5,055 people tested in past 24 hours.
- 3,721,419 vaccine doses administered: 70.4 per cent of eligible Albertans have at least one dose, 27.3 per cent of eligible Albertans fully immunized.
- Alberta’s earliest known COVID-19 case was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- 69 active cases (three new case). First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 6,567 recoveries (10 new recoveries).
- 16 residents have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray. The most recent death was reported June 18. The region’s first death was reported Sept. 8, 2020.
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 70.2%, (512 people)
60-74: 71.2%, (4,875 people)
40-59: 70.3%, (16,231 people)
20-39: 54.2%, (15,257 people)
12-19: 59.4%, (4,047 people)
12+: 62.7%, (41,148 people)
All ages: 51.5%, (41,148 people)
- People fully immunized: 75+: 59%, (430 people)
60-74: 39.5%, (2,708 people)
40-59: 20%, (4,622 people)
20-39: 9.3%, (2,618 people)
12-19: 4.4%, (298 people)
12+: 16.3%, (10,685 people)
All ages: 13.4%, (10,685 people)
COVID-19 in rural areas:
- Four active cases (no new cases). Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 327 recoveries (four recoveries).
- One resident has died from COVID-19 in the region’s rural areas. Indigenous communities in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area have reported some elders have died while living in other communities.
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 58.5%, (61 people)
60-74: 55.5%, (283 people)
40-59: 50.6%, (589 people)
20-39: 32.3%, (377 people)
12-19: 34.4%, (161 people)
12+: 43.4%, (1,482 people)
All ages: 36.2%, (1,482 people)
- People fully vaccinated: 75+: 50.8%, (53 people)
60-74: 37.9%, (192 people)
40-59: 24.6%, (286 people)
20-39: 12.3%, (144 people)
12-19: 3.6%, (17 people)
12+: 20.3%, (692 people)
All ages: 16.9%, (692 people)
RMWB COVID-19 school outbreaks:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Composite High School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: Sister Mary Phillips School (5-9 cases)
RMWB COVID-19 workplace outbreaks:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Canadian Natural Albian
- Canadian Natural Horizon
- Cenovus Sunrise Lodge
- Civeo Athabasca
- Civeo McClelland Lake Lodge
- CNOOC Long Lake
- Imperial Oil Kearl Lake
- MEG Energy
- Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Salvation Army Shelter
- Suncor Base Plant
- Suncor Firebag Village
- Suncor Fort Hills
- Syncrude Aurora
- Syncrude Mildred Lake site
- Walmart
- Wapasu Creek Lodge