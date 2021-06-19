Seventeenth Wood Buffalo resident dies from COVID-19, RMWB's active cases total 73

Article content

A seventeenth Wood Buffalo resident has died from COVID-19, according to Alberta Health data released Saturday. This is the first death from COVID-19 reported in the region’s rural areas, although Indigenous communities in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area have reported some elders have died while living in other communities.

The individual is one of six deaths announced Saturday, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,289. In Fort McMurray, sixteen people have died from the virus. There are 73 active cases in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area.

Alberta Health reports 62.7 per cent of eligible Fort McMurray residents have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine, with 16.3 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated.

Vaccination rates are trailing in the rural areas, but are continuing to rise. The area’s rural hamlets and Indigenous communities report 43.4 per cent of residents have had at least one dose and 20.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.