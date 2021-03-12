Seniors at Rotary House Lodge getting second vaccine dose this month; 12 active COVID-19 cases in Fort McMurray

The seniors at Rotary House Seniors Lodge have gotten their first vaccine doses and are scheduled to get their second doses on March 26, said Henry Hunter, president and CEO of Wood Buffalo Housing.

Staff at Rotary House are also able to book appointments to get vaccinated on March 15.

“That’s very good news,” he said. “Those staff have worked tirelessly to try to keep that virus out of Rotary House. Once everybody’s been vaccinated they can probably breathe a little sigh of relief.”

COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on March 12: