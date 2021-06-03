Second doses nearly half of Wednesday's vaccinations in Alberta; 326 active cases in RMWB

Article content

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccines made up nearly half the shots administered on Wednesday, as thousands of Albertans who received a first dose in March show up for another vaccination.

More than 22,000 eligible Albertans were given a second dose Wednesday, by far the most to receive a second shot in a single day. Eleven per cent of Albertans age 12 and over are now fully immunized with both jabs.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Second doses nearly half of Wednesday's vaccinations in Alberta; 326 active cases in RMWB Back to video

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief officer of health, explained on Thursday the vaccines work “better than we could have expected.”

“For months now, I and other medical experts have stressed the importance of getting a vaccine. This is because vaccines work, they save lives, and they are our path out of this pandemic,” said Hinshaw during Thursday’s press conference.

Hinshaw said 96 per cent of all confirmed cases in Alberta since Jan. 1, were either unvaccinated or diagnosed within two weeks of receiving their first shot — which is when immunity is still building.