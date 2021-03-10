Scott undecided on running for second term as mayor

Article content

Mayor Don Scott said he has not decided if he will seek a second term as mayor of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo. During a Wednesday interview, he said tasks such as preparing for this year’s river breakup are his top priorities these days.

“There are a lot of issues with the province right now as people are aware,” he said. “We’ve got the EMS changes, DRP changes, we’ve got COVID going on, we’ve got the economic challenges… there is a lot happening. I need to focus on what’s absolutely crucial.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Scott undecided on running for second term as mayor Back to video

Scott said he is happy people are announcing their candidacy in the upcoming election, after Councillor Verna Murphy announced her run for mayor last week.

“Democracy thrives when a lot of people run,” he said. “Public service is important. Democracy is served when people run.”

Scott was elected mayor in 2017 with a 68.65 per cent victory, defeating former councillor Allan Vinni and challengers Allan Grandison and Anthony Needham.