Scott eager for more vaccines to arrive; eight new cases, 33 recoveries in Fort McMurray

Sarah Williscraft  •  Local Journalism Initiative
Jan 14, 2021  •  7 hours ago  •  5 minute read
Canada's first batch of Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccines are unloaded from a UPS cargo plane at Montreal-Mirabel International Airport in Montreal, Quebec, Canada December 13, 2020. Cpl Matthew Tower/Canadian Armed Forces/Handout via REUTERS.

Mayor Don Scott is hoping the Alberta government can hasten its rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, which he says is critical for restarting the local economy.

In a Wednesday interview, Scott said he knows “quite a few” people that already have appointments to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

He is also happy with recent news that EMS workers will be included in the first phase of the province’s vaccination program. The municipality was one of many groups advocating for EMS inclusion in December, he said.

“I’m never going to be satisfied until everyone is vaccinated,” said Scott. “The more people that are vaccinated… is going to have a positive effect on the economy.”  

Vaccine shortages has slowed Alberta’s progress on vaccinating people. In some parts of Alberta, supply has been completely used up. Other areas are delaying appointments to ration remaining doses for vulnerable populations.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday that Canada ordered an additional 20 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Along with anticipated doses from Moderna, Canada expects 80 million doses to be delivered this year. This will allow enough for roughly 20 million people across Canada to be vaccinated between April and June.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said at her Wednesday press conference the limited supply will likely be a common problem in the near future until more vaccines begin arriving in Alberta at a faster rate.

Across Alberta, new daily COVID-19 cases have continued to drop slowly. Despite the positive news, Hinshaw said active cases are still too high and it is too soon for Albertans to relax restrictions. She called it the “most challenging moment of the pandemic so far.”

“Ultimately, if we open up and people are not following those measures and we start to see our cases rise again… we can very quickly get into a difficult situation again with respect to our acute care system,” she said.

-with reporting by Laura Beamish and Tyler Dawson

swilliscraft@postmedia.com

COVID-19 numbers for Alberta as of January 13:       

  • 113,618 people have been infected with the virus. The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5. 
  • Of those cases, 99,412 people have recovered, or 87.5 per cent of all cases. 
  • 875 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to 12,838. 
  • 820 people are in hospital, with 137 people in intensive care units. Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.     
  • 23 new deaths from COVID-19, totalling 1,368. The majority of people who have died from COVID-19 also had high blood pressure, dementia, cardiovascular disease and diabetes
  • 15,880 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
  • To date, 2,966,346 tests for COVID-19 have been carried out on 1,701,219 people.
  • 5,826 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours. A total of 58,144 doses have been administered across the province.
  • 10 adverse events following immunization have been reported to Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services.
  • Adverse events are classified as any health problem following immunization and are not necessarily caused by the vaccine.

COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:  

  • Eight new active cases in the past 24 hours, bringing known active total to 223. The first case was reported in the city on March 19.
  • 31 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,333.
  • Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. The order will be assessed every 30 days and remain if there are more than 50 active cases.
  • Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
  • Three people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the last death reported on Dec. 24. The first death was reported Sept. 8.

COVID-19 in rural areas:  

  • No new COVID-19 cases in rural communities have been reported in the past 24 hours, keeping the active total at 6 cases.
  • No new recoveries in Wood Buffalo’s rural areas in the past 24 hours, keeping the total at 127.
  • AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have. At least 5 recoveries were in Wood Buffalo National Park.
  • Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. The order will be assessed every 30 days and remain if there are more than 50 active cases.
  • Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
  • There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:

  • Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services. No school in Wood Buffalo has been ordered to close.
  • An outbreak at Fort McMurray Christian School has been declared.
  • An outbreak at Holy Trinity High School has been declared.
  • An outbreak has been declared at Father Patrick Mercredi Community School.
  • An outbreak has been declared at École Dickensfield School.
  • An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
  • An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.

COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:

  • Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
  • Syncrude’s Mildred Lake site has declared an outbreak.
  • Suncor’s base plant has declared an outbreak.
  • Canadian Natural’s Horizon site has declared an outbreak.
  • Canadian Natural’s Albian site has declared an outbreak.
  • Cenovus’ Christina Lake site has declared an outbreak.
  • Suncor’s Firebag site has declared an outbreak.
  • Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site has declared an outbreak.
  • Suncor’s Fort Hills site has declared an outbreak
  • Anzac Lodge has declared an outbreak.
  • An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
  • An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days
