Article content

Mayor Don Scott is hoping the Alberta government can hasten its rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, which he says is critical for restarting the local economy.

In a Wednesday interview, Scott said he knows “quite a few” people that already have appointments to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Scott eager for more vaccines to arrive; eight new cases, 33 recoveries in Fort McMurray Back to video

He is also happy with recent news that EMS workers will be included in the first phase of the province’s vaccination program. The municipality was one of many groups advocating for EMS inclusion in December, he said.

“I’m never going to be satisfied until everyone is vaccinated,” said Scott. “The more people that are vaccinated… is going to have a positive effect on the economy.”

Vaccine shortages has slowed Alberta’s progress on vaccinating people. In some parts of Alberta, supply has been completely used up. Other areas are delaying appointments to ration remaining doses for vulnerable populations.