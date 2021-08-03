Sandy Bowman now running for mayor instead of Ward 1 council seat

Local business owner and sports advocate Sandy Bowman is running for mayor, after first announcing a run for a Ward 1 council seat in March .

Bowman said in an interview he decided to pursue the mayor’s seat after meetings with community groups, non-profits, and the owners of small and large businesses. Many of them complained of roadblocks to economic recovery and flood relief that they said hurt the community.

“One of the biggest things I want to spend most of our time working on is taking care of people that have chosen to live here and have families here and take care of our region,” said Bowman. “Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo will attract new people if we take care of our people that are here now. Our biggest issue isn’t that people aren’t moving here, our biggest issue is people are leaving.”

Even before his campaign began, Bowman said he has met many people who either left the region or felt it was easier to become a transient worker. Reasons have ranged from complaints about the quality of snow plowing during harsh winters to a sense that economic opportunities are dwindling in the city and rural areas.

“If people are here and they’re not happy with the way things are going and they’re not happy with the core services, they’re not going to encourage family and friends to move here,” he said.

Bowman said he plans to continue fighting the province’s centralized dispatch system, which the municipality is currently fighting in court.

Fast-tracking flood mitigation plans and lobbying for improved supports until that construction is finished will also be major pillars for Bowman. His Franklin Avenue business, Bowman’s Martial Arts, was one of more than 1,200 buildings damaged in last year’s flooding. The business was rebuilt while he spent two months fighting for insurance coverage. Flooding first destroyed his business in 1997 when it was on Fraser Avenue.