Salvation Army's downtown Mat program returns after last year's flooding
The Salvation Army of Fort McMurray is reopening its downtown Mat program after last year’s flooding temporarily shut down the program.
The All Persons Mat-ter program is an overnight shelter for people who are unhoused. Other people are being helped by the organization through other programs. The program will once again run out of the basement shelter at the Salvation Army’s MacDonald Avenue thrift store, which was heavily damaged from floodwaters last April.
“We’re really happy now to say that we’re back in and that we’re going to be up and running,” said Kate Penney, programs manager of the Community Services Centre at the Salvation Army of Fort McMurray.
On average, the shelter sees roughly 26 people nightly, but the number of people using the shelter varies. Use depends on what is happening in someone’s life and on the weather, she said.
“It’s a very much needed program,” said Penney.
The basement kitchen is not ready to reopen, but the organization expects people can use the beds Tuesday night.
The thrift store is scheduled to reopen April 6. After flooding closed the store, the Salvation lost more than $1 million, said Edna Olsen-Moman, executive director of the Salvation Army of Fort McMurray. The Salvation Army was still able to safely collect donations and offer clothing donations at a drop off centre funded by the Suncor Energy Foundation.
“In addition to that, our kettle campaign was really low this year,” said Penney. “So there has been some costs that haven’t been able to be met as far as funding so we’re really fortunate that we’re going to start our live stream Christmas in June.”
The virtual Christmas in June fundraiser is scheduled for June 12. The event was postponed last year because of COVID-19 regulations. All proceeds from the event fund the organization’s Community Services Centres programs and services.
The organization also applied for grants and received some COVID-19 funding to help offset losses. The Salvation Army’s food van means food can be frozen and last longer.
“We’re always trying to think ahead as a team and as an organization as how we can be relevant,” said Penney. “We’re on the cusp now of looking at some new exciting things for the Salvation Army as we move forward in 2021.”
Despite 2020’s funding shortfalls, Penney says programs and supports offered by the organization have not been affected.
“That would always come first,” she said.
