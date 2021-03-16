Salvation Army's downtown Mat program returns after last year's flooding

Article content

The Salvation Army of Fort McMurray is reopening its downtown Mat program after last year’s flooding temporarily shut down the program.

The All Persons Mat-ter program is an overnight shelter for people who are unhoused. Other people are being helped by the organization through other programs. The program will once again run out of the basement shelter at the Salvation Army’s MacDonald Avenue thrift store, which was heavily damaged from floodwaters last April.

“We’re really happy now to say that we’re back in and that we’re going to be up and running,” said Kate Penney, programs manager of the Community Services Centre at the Salvation Army of Fort McMurray.

On average, the shelter sees roughly 26 people nightly, but the number of people using the shelter varies. Use depends on what is happening in someone’s life and on the weather, she said.

“It’s a very much needed program,” said Penney.