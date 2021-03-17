RRC reports $12.9 million revenue loss, memberships plummet in past 12 months

The biggest loss was MacDonald Island Park with a $12.6-million revenue drop. The Anzac Recreation Centre lost $200,000, and the recreation centres in Conklin and Fort Chipewyan saw a combined loss of $100,000.

“Despite the decrease in revenue the RRC managed expenses to ensure a stable year-end financial position, showing our ongoing commitment to fiscal responsibility and sustainability,” said RRC spokesperson Theresa Wells in an email.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Speaking at a Monday annual general meeting, Graig Walsh, CEO of the RRC, did not mention how many layoffs have happened since COVID-19 began. But, he said 969 people have been temporarily laid off, cut or resigned in the past 11 months. Losing annual events, such as Summer Sounds and community celebrations, also hurt revenue.

The Regional Recreation Corporation of Wood Buffalo saw a $12.9 million drop in operating revenues after COVID-19 restrictions began last March. And while MacDonald Island Park was mostly undamaged during last April’s flooding, 90 per cent of the Miskanaw Golf Club flooded. This caused $1 million in damages and lost revenue.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Active memberships also plummeted after the organization closed its recreation centres on March 14 of last year. Only a handful of people reactivated memberships when the facilities had limited openings.

MacDonald Island Park had 7,530 active members last March, but now has 796. The Anzac Recreation Centre went from 366 active members during the same period to 78. The Conklin Multiplex went from 68 active members last year to none because it has not reopened. Opening dates are being discussed with local leaders.

“That’s all to do with COVID-19, so it’s got to be a bit of a strain on the organization,” said Councillor Jane Stroud, who attended the meeting. “Plus, we have to understand all our local businesses are facing this same dramatic drop in their revenues.”

Year-over-year, municipal contributions increased by $2.8 million. The 2021 municipal budget set aside $20.3 million for the RRC. A $1.3 million surplus will be returned to the RMWB.

Sudip Roy, the RRC’s corporate services director, said $1 million in insurance funding was paid out last year. Another $600,000 came from the province’s Disaster Recovery Program, with $400,000 more arriving when recovery work finishes. That funding is expected to cover the golf course’s recovery costs.

The RRC has opened most facilities and launched programs after restrictions eased in recent weeks. This includes low-intensity fitness, Red Cross swimming lessons and private training sessions. Some clubs moved training to MacDonald Island Park—such as Norfort Gymnastics, Generation Dance and the Keyano Huskies—after April’s flooding damaged their own training spaces.

MacDonald Island also hosted a drive-in family movie night and Canada Day fireworks. Last year’s summer camps sold out. A new section to the climbing wall was built, while two food venues opened. Upgrades to the aquatic park, reception desks and signs were also made.

Wells said the RRC expects memberships to rise when the Alberta government lifts more restrictions on indoor gatherings and activities.

lbeamish@postmedia.com