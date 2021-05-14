Article content

Fort McMurray is leading Alberta’s per capita spread for COVID-19, while the rural areas are ranked third. Lac La Biche County is in second place.

Fort McMurray also leads rural Alberta for active cases and workplace outbreaks. Community numbers are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. RMWB's active COVID-19 cases total 1,557 Back to video

There are 1,493 cases in Fort McMurray and 64 in rural communities, putting the RMWB’s total at 1,557 active cases. Red Deer follows with 802 active cases, or 753.8 cases per 100,000 people.

There are 29 workplace outbreaks, 19 school outbreaks and six schools with between two and four active COVID-19 cases. No schools or workplaces based within the rural hamlets have any outbreaks.

COVID-19 is spreading at a rate of 1,879.9 cases per 100,000 people in Fort McMurray. The rural areas follow with a rate of 1,577 cases per 100,000 people.

vmcdermott@postmedia.com

COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on May 14: