RMWB's active COVID-19 cases at 66
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on June 20:
- All Albertans born in 2009 and before qualify for vaccines. It is illegal for employers to fire or discipline workers taking time off for a vaccine.
- 231,359 people have had COVID-19: 2,127 active cases, 2,290 deaths, 226,942 recoveries.
- 100 new cases in past 24 hours.
- One new death.
- 214 people in hospital, including 53 people in ICUs.
- 4,878 people tested in past 24 hours.
- 3,775,674 vaccine doses administered: 70.6 per cent of eligible Albertans have at least one dose, 28.6 per cent of eligible Albertans fully immunized.
- Alberta’s earliest known COVID-19 case was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- 62 active cases (one new case). First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 6,575 recoveries (eight new recoveries).
- 16 residents have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray. The most recent death was reported June 18. The region’s first death was reported Sept. 8, 2020.
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 70.2%, (512 people)
60-74: 71.2%, (4,880 people)
40-59: 70.5%, (16,268 people)
20-39: 54.3%, (15,300 people)
12-19: 59.7%, (4,069 people)
12+: 62.9%, (41,258 people)
All ages: 51.6%, (41,258 people)
- People fully immunized: 75+: 59.5%, (434 people)
60-74: 40.4%, (2,767 people)
40-59: 21.1%, (4,877 people)
20-39: 9.7%, (2,742 people)
12-19: 4.8%, (324 people)
12+: 17%, (11,154 people)
All ages: 14%, (11,154 people)
COVID-19 in rural areas:
- Four active cases (no new cases). Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 327 recoveries (no new recoveries).
- One resident has died from COVID-19 in the region’s rural areas. The most recent death was reported on June 20. Indigenous communities in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area have reported some elders have died while living in other communities.
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 58.5%, (61 people)
60-74: 55.8%, (283 people)
40-59: 50.7%, (591 people)
20-39: 32.3%, (377 people)
12-19: 34.4%, (161 people)
12+: 43.5%, (1,484 people)
All ages: 36.2%, (1,484 people)
- People fully vaccinated: 75+: 50.8%, (53 people)
60-74: 38.5%, (195 people)
40-59: 24.8%, (289 people)
20-39: 12.5%, (146 people)
12-19: 3.6%, (17 people)
12+: 20.5%, (700 people)
All ages: 17.1%, (700 people)
RMWB COVID-19 school outbreaks:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Composite High School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: Sister Mary Phillips School (5-9 cases)
RMWB COVID-19 workplace outbreaks:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Canadian Natural Albian
- Canadian Natural Horizon
- Cenovus Sunrise Lodge
- Civeo Athabasca
- Civeo McClelland Lake Lodge
- CNOOC Long Lake
- Imperial Oil Kearl Lake
- MEG Energy
- Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Salvation Army Shelter
- Suncor Base Plant
- Suncor Firebag Village
- Suncor Fort Hills
- Syncrude Aurora
- Syncrude Mildred Lake site
- Walmart
- Wapasu Creek Lodge
