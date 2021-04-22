





Article content The municipality’s community services department estimates chronic homelessness in Fort McMurray has dropped to an estimated 30 people as of March 4 from its 2008 high of 549 people, a massive victory for the RMWB’s 10-year plan to end homelessness that began in 2010. But many people were still struggling with housing as the program began ending last year. Then COVID-19 arrived. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. RMWB's 10-year plan to end homelessness scored victories, but poverty and housing issues remain Back to video The Poverty Reduction Network estimates that, as of October 2020, at least 4,000 households across the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area earn below the average cost of living. Wait lists for supported housing can last months, or even years. The situation was just as bad before 2020. In 2019, for instance, 2,000 households were estimated to spend at least half a month’s income on rent and utilities. Just as the program began ending in 2020, a second major collapse in global oil prices in more than five years arrived, followed by COVID-19 and flooding in April. Social services meant to uplift people from poverty are strained.

Article content “These issues have exasperated what’s going on,” said Mayor Don Scott in an interview. “I think we’ve actually had a pretty huge reduction in homelessness over the last few years, but it’s always a concern.” But, the program has been an undeniable success in many ways. More than 1,100 people have been transferred into housing and support programs. Roughly 85 per cent of people had an income and avoided homelessness after completing the program. Similar results were reported by local non-profits. The Salvation Army’s Housing First team has found housing for 30 people who were once homeless. Shelter use has dropped by 65 per cent. The organization recently hired someone to help others find work in Fort McMurray. The Centre of Hope also had more than 100 people graduate from the program, said executive director Rosie Keating. Tim Richter, founder of the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness (CAEH), praised the RMWB’s use of real-time data tracking homelessness and a robust social profit sector in fighting chronic homelessness and poverty. “Fort McMurray is really, really well positioned to be successful in ending homelessness,” he told councillors at a March council meeting. “I know you’re going to end homelessness because you’ve already shown that we can do it. The resolve and the character of this community is exactly what’s needed to get the job done.” Ambitious provincial program began in 2009 The plan followed what is known as a housing-first approach. The idea is it is easier, cheaper and safer for someone to kick addictions or find steady work once there’s a roof over their head.

Article content Housing wouldn’t be free and social profits needed to be well supported. People had to apply for the program and pay damage deposits. Tenants had legal rights, but had to follow landlord-tenant agreements. They also attended counselling and had to be open to interventions. Council endorsed “A Plan for Alberta: Ending Homelessness in 10 Years” unanimously 11 years ago last month. At the time, the most recent survey put the homeless population at 549 in 2008. Oil prices hovered around $106.07 per barrel, drawing people from across Canada with dreams of high paycheques in the oilsands. Some wouldn’t make it, but the council of the day gave the program a chance. The program started locally in 2010. “When it first came up, I was rather skeptical that we’d ever completely eliminate it, but as that time went on we could see facilities come into place,” said Melissa Blake, who was mayor at the time. “It may not have been as successful as the goals in the beginning, but I know we did have successes all along the way.” SunMedia The program launched under former premier Ed Stelmach in 2009 and was present in Calgary, Edmonton, Grande Prairie, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat and Red Deer. By all accounts, the program succeeded in cutting homeless rates. The program’s first major challenge was in late 2014 when global oil prices plummeted. The next challenge was the fallout of the 2016 Horse River Wildfire. A report to council found 20 per cent of participants left the program early during the first three months after the wildfire. Staff turnover at participating agencies during the same period was also 66 per cent.

Article content But when the 2018 survey on homelessness was completed, the results showed the count dropped. Medicine Hat’s city council declared in 2015 that homelessness had been eliminated, although social profits in that city told local media in 2019 plenty of people still live in motels or couch surf. Scott said the program’s success locally does not mean poverty has been defeated or everyone has stable housing. “We will always have to keep evaluating as we go along and see where we’re at,” said Scott. “The goal has got to be realistic.” Poverty, rural housing still major issues for RMWB Scott said as of October, the Poverty Reduction Network estimates 28 per cent of local households earn less than the average cost of living. Henry Hunter, president of Wood Buffalo Housing, said many tenants have struggled to pay rent throughout the pandemic. The Wood Buffalo Food Bank was struggling to keep up with rising demands following low oil prices in early 2020 when COVID-19 arrived in Alberta. And the Salvation Army still sees people regularly come to them for help with even basic needs, including prescription medications. “We have so many people, families and individuals in our community, who have fallen on hard times through no fault of their own,” said Edna Olsen-Moman, executive director at the Salvation Army. The situation is worse in the RMWB’s rural and Indigenous communities. Before the pandemic, trouble securing stable housing was one of many other problems that included food security, limited health care services and a desire for improved addictions programs.

Article content A February 2020 report to council found 148 rural residents lived in or near housing considered unstable. This included 52 children. Conklin was excluded from this report because the Alberta Rural Development Network had released a report in January 2019. The results found 92 people, including an infant, living in unstable housing. SunMedia In early 2020, Cenovus announced a five-year, $50-million program to improve housing in six Indigenous communities. This includes Janvier, the Chipewyan Prairie First Nation and Conklin. Scott is happy industry is funding a solution, but wishes the federal government had offered more support on the issue. At the time of Cenovus’ announcement, no level of government had developed any housing plan for Conklin, Janvier or the Chipewyan Prairie First Nation. In January, council approved a $1.1 million project to convert two buildings into housing for Indigenous people and families impacted by COVID-19 and homelessness. Last month, council approved spending more than $3.9 million in federal and provincial funding to support housing and homelessness initiatives. “I think that we’re all committed and we’re all focused and we’re all trying to stay on the same page and move forward,” said Olsen-Moman. “I don’t think we’ll ever go back to where we were.” vmcdermott@postmedia.com lbeamish@postmedia.com

