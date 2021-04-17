RMWB third in Alberta for COVID-19 spread, 706 active cases in Fort McMurray

Article content

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo is third in Alberta for COVID-19 spread, with Athabasca and Camrose counties in second and first place respectively.

Data from Alberta Health Services shows 868.5 cases per 100,000 people in the RMWB, with 887.3 in Athabasca and 982.9 in Camrose. There are 725 active COVID-19 cases in the RMWB, with 706 cases in Fort McMurray. These active cases do not include commuters.

There are 12 workplace outbreaks in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo region. Eight of those outbreaks are at an oilsands operation and one is at a work camp. Fort McMurray has seven schools with outbreaks. Another three schools are on alert status. There are no outbreaks at any schools in Wood Buffalo’s rural communities.

Fort McMurray’s Catholic and public school divisions announced Friday that grades 7 to 12 classes will move to at-home learning until the end of April.

Since the end of the Easter long weekend, absentee rates for grades 7 to 12 have hovered around 47 per cent for the public division and 30 per cent to 35 per cent at the Catholic division. The school divisions say roughly 18 per cent of the municipality are students or staff.