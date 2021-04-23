RMWB surpasses 1,000 active COVID-19 cases, continues to have top COVID-19 spread in Alberta

Article content

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo continues to have the highest rates of COVID-19 spread in Alberta, outpacing Edmonton and Calgary. The RMWB also has more active case numbers. These numbers do not include the commuter workforce.

The RMWB also has more workplace outbreaks than anywhere else in rural Alberta. There are 10 schools have reported outbreaks and eight schools are on alert status. No rural schools have outbreaks or are on alert.

The RMWB has 1,014 active COVID-19 cases, with 992 of those cases in Fort McMurray. The virus is spreading at a rate of 1214.7 per 100,000 people. These numbers do not include the commuter workforce.

