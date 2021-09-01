RMWB reports 116 active COVID-19 cases; 12,290 active cases in Alberta

Laura Beamish, Vincent McDermott
Sep 01, 2021  •  21 hours ago  •  3 minute read  •  Join the conversation
The Northern Lights Regional Health Centre in Fort McMurray, Alta. on October 14, 2020. Sarah Williscraft/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Alberta Health reported 1,315 new COVID-19 cases during its Wednesday update. The last time the province saw more than 1,300 new case numbers was on May 13 when 1,468 cases were reported by the province. Eight more deaths have raised Alberta’s death toll to 2,383.

There are 465 people hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 107 are in intensive care units. On Aug. 25, there were 284 people hospitalized with COVID-19 while 59 people were in intensive care units.

Unvaccinated patients make up 80 per cent of Alberta’s hospitalized COVID-19 cases. Partially vaccinated are 3.44 per cent of cases and fully vaccinated are 16.56 per cent of patients. Of the 107 ICU patients, 87 per cent are unvaccinated, seven per cent are partially vaccinated and six per cent are fully vaccinated.

The Northern Lights Regional Health Centre has six COVID-19 patients, including one in the ICU. Five of six local ICU beds are full. Alberta Health spokesperson Kerry Williamson said in a Wednesday email there are no plans to add extra beds.

Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro have not made any public announcements since Aug. 9 or July 28 respectively. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, has not held a public briefing since Aug. 13.

COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported September 1:                     

COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:

  • 111 active cases. First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
  • 6,751 recoveries.
  • 18 residents have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray. The region’s first death was reported Sept. 8, 2020.
  • People with at least one vaccine dose:
    75+: 79.3%, (531 people)
    60-74: 81.2%, (5232 people)
    40-59: 77.3%, (17811 people)
    20-39: 61.6%, (17564 people)
    12-19: 70.9%, (4763 people)
    12+: 70.9%, (46183 people)
    All ages: 58.2%, (46183 people)
  • People fully immunized:
    75+: 75.9%, (508 people)
    60-74: 74.8%, (4821 people)
    40-59: 68.4%, (15762 people)
    20-39: 49.9%, (14231 people)
    12-19: 59.2%, (3973 people)
    12+: 60.4%, (39476 people)
    All ages: 49.7%, (39476 people)

COVID-19 in rural areas:                    

  • Five active cases in rural communities. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
  • 356 recoveries.
  • One resident has died from COVID-19 in the region’s rural areas. The most recent death before Wednesday was reported on June 20. Indigenous and rural leaders in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area have reported some elders have died while living in other communities.
  • People with at least one vaccine dose:
    75+: 71%, (72 people)
    60-74: 69.8%, (336 people)
    40-59: 59.4%, (691 people)
    20-39: 40.8%, (477 people)
    12-19: 47.7%, (220 people)
    12+: 53.6%, (1810 people)
    All ages: 44.6%, (1810 people)
  • People fully vaccinated:
    75+: 63.1%, (64 people)
    60-74: 59.8%, (288 people)
    40-59: 48.2%, (560 people)
    20-39: 28.4%, (332 people)
    12-19: 30.1%, (139 people)
    12+: 41.1%, (1389 people)
    All ages: 34.2%, (1389 people)

