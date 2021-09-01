Alberta Health reported 1,315 new COVID-19 cases during its Wednesday update. The last time the province saw more than 1,300 new case numbers was on May 13 when 1,468 cases were reported by the province. Eight more deaths have raised Alberta’s death toll to 2,383.

There are 465 people hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 107 are in intensive care units. On Aug. 25, there were 284 people hospitalized with COVID-19 while 59 people were in intensive care units.

RMWB reports 116 active COVID-19 cases; 12,290 active cases in Alberta

Unvaccinated patients make up 80 per cent of Alberta’s hospitalized COVID-19 cases. Partially vaccinated are 3.44 per cent of cases and fully vaccinated are 16.56 per cent of patients. Of the 107 ICU patients, 87 per cent are unvaccinated, seven per cent are partially vaccinated and six per cent are fully vaccinated.

The Northern Lights Regional Health Centre has six COVID-19 patients, including one in the ICU. Five of six local ICU beds are full. Alberta Health spokesperson Kerry Williamson said in a Wednesday email there are no plans to add extra beds.

Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro have not made any public announcements since Aug. 9 or July 28 respectively. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, has not held a public briefing since Aug. 13.

COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported September 1: