RMWB hires Parkland County councillor to Indigenous and Rural Relations department
The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo has hired a Parkland County councillor to its Indigenous and Rural Relations department.
In an email, the municipality confirmed AnnLisa Jensen, a Parkland County councillor since 2013, has been full-time employee since at least March. She has already represented the municipality in meetings.
Jensen has not resigned her Parkland County council seat or confirmed if she will run for reelection in October. Jensen did not return multiple phone calls and emails from either the Fort McMurray Today or the Spruce Grove Examiner/Stony Plain Reporter.
The Municipal Governance Act does not prevent elected officials from working for different jurisdictions or municipalities, said McKenzie Kibler, spokesperson for interim municipal affairs minister Ric McIver.
In emails obtained under a Freedom of Information request, Chief Administrative Officer Jamie Doyle said on March 11 that Jensen is relocating from Parkland County to the RMWB. Doyle was responding to Councillor Sheila Lalonde, who asked why Jensen was representing the municipality during a meeting with the Northeastern Alberta Aboriginal Business Association.
“I’m glad she’s moving to Fort McMurray and I hope she stays for a long time but the optics on her employment doesn’t look good especially during a pandemic,” responded Lalonde. “Did we not have any qualified ‘local’ people for the position?”
Doyle said Jensen was the best candidate for the position and the RMWB’s hiring process was followed.
“We are dedicated to hiring local whenever possible and to providing our employees with the opportunity for career growth and professional development in a work environment that is rich in diversity and inclusion,” he said.
Lalonde said on Tuesday she is not opposed to hiring outside the community if a qualified local candidate does not apply for a municipal job. But, she argued a politician from another community should have been excluded from the search.
“Why did she not step down from her elected position in Parkland County?” she said. “My biggest concern is that she is an elected official.”
The emails show other councillors shared similar concerns. Councillor Claris Voyageur said a qualified candidate from Fort Chipewyan applied for the position, but did not mention the candidate.
Councillor Phil Meagher wrote “this doesn’t seem right” and worried about public reaction, especially when people learn Councillor Jeff Peddle and Jensen are in a relationship.
“We need to be prepared for public/facebook kickback…I hope I’m wrong…,” he said.
Peddle denied he had any influence on Jensen’s hiring when contacted on Tuesday and refused further comment on the issue.
“The funny thing is in this community I don’t give a shit what people say no more because I know the truth so they can say what they want,” he said. “If you think I’ve got the ability to pull any strings buddy, good on you.”
Parkland County’s leadership was not as concerned about Jensen’s RMWB position, though. Mayor Rod Shaigec said in an email to the Spruce Grove Examiner/Stony Plain Reporter that Jensen has balanced her council duties and new job.
“There are many elected officials who have full-time including important positions such as school teachers. Like many of her peers who hold full-time employment positions, Councillor Jensen is able to represent the interests of her constituents,” he said. “She has been committed to the position and works tirelessly to ensure she is fully prepared for all meetings.”
-with reporting from Kristine Jean
