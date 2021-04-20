RMWB hires Parkland County councillor to Indigenous and Rural Relations department

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo has hired a Parkland County councillor to its Indigenous and Rural Relations department.

In an email, the municipality confirmed AnnLisa Jensen, a Parkland County councillor since 2013, has been full-time employee since at least March. She has already represented the municipality in meetings.

Jensen has not resigned her Parkland County council seat or confirmed if she will run for reelection in October. Jensen did not return multiple phone calls and emails from either the Fort McMurray Today or the Spruce Grove Examiner/Stony Plain Reporter.

The Municipal Governance Act does not prevent elected officials from working for different jurisdictions or municipalities, said McKenzie Kibler, spokesperson for interim municipal affairs minister Ric McIver.

In emails obtained under a Freedom of Information request, Chief Administrative Officer Jamie Doyle said on March 11 that Jensen is relocating from Parkland County to the RMWB. Doyle was responding to Councillor Sheila Lalonde, who asked why Jensen was representing the municipality during a meeting with the Northeastern Alberta Aboriginal Business Association.