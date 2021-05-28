RMWB has not made plans to return door-to-door census taking as online count lags

Data collected from the census helps the municipality prioritize different services. It is also used by businesses, social profits and school divisions in their planning.

Census crews have been leaving reminders on front doors of homes across Fort McMurray. Each notification has a unique PIN needed to complete the census.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

With a little more than a month left for the 2021 municipal census, 26,833 people have been counted from 10,509 homes in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo as of Friday morning. This means only 32.49 per cent of 32,348 residences have been counted. The census campaign started April 1 and ends June 30.

The municipality has not made any decisions on a door-to-door approach for gathering census data, after the province released a reopening plan that could see most health restrictions lifted by late June or early July. Roughly one-third of homes have been counted in this year’s census, which has been conducted mostly online.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The 2018 census was recently used to convince the Alberta government to lower the age threshold for COVID-19 vaccinations from 40 years to 30 years in late April.

Mayor Don Scott blamed the original threshold for the region’s initial low vaccine turnout. The 2018 census put the region’s average age at 32.7. Only 2.8 per cent of the population was 65 and older, and 31 per cent of the population was below 24.

“One of the things that I’ve seen over the years is when people do statistics for our region like crime rates or other things, they use our census numbers, but they use varying numbers,” he said in a Wednesday interview. “So the more accurate those numbers, the better that everything is going to be for our region.”

Timberlea has the most residents and homes counted, with 13,163 people from 4,804 of 13,590 homes (35.3 per cent). Thickwood has counted 1.928 of 5,912 homes (32.6 per cent), while downtown has counted 1,177 of 5,247 residences (22.4 per cent).

Four communities have counted more than half their residences. This includes Saline Creek (98.1 per cent), Fort Fitzgerald (91.7 per cent), Anzac (56.6 per cent) and Waterways (56.3 per cent).

Following those communities are Beacon Hill with 41.5 per cent and Draper with 40.5 per cent.

Three communities have also passed the 30 per cent mark of homes counted. This includes Gregoire Lake Estates (34.9 per cent), Parsons Creek (34.3 per cent) and Abasand (32 per cent).

“There’s only an upside when completing the census,” said Scott.

Residents who complete the census on the RMWB website by May 31 have a chance of winning one of five $250 gift cards for a local grocery store.

People need the unique PIN mailed to their home at the start of April to complete the census. Anyone who needs to get their PIN can contact the Pulse line at 780-743-7000 or toll free at 1-800-973-9663.

lbeamish@postmedia.com