A guide to the RMWB's mayor and council candidates
Article content
Campaigning for the mayor’s chair and nine seats on municipal council has begun. Councillor Jane Stroud has been acclaimed for a fourth term in Ward 4 after no one stepped up to challenge her candidacy. The ward includes Anzac, Conklin, Gregoire Lake Estates and Janvier.
Advertisement
Article content
The first mayoral debate is Oct. 4. It will be hosted online by Fort McMurray Today and the Fort McMurray Chamber of Commerce. An all-candidates forum will be held Oct. 5.
A guide to the RMWB's mayor and council candidates Back to video
Interviews with trustee candidates for the Fort McMurray public and Catholic school divisions will be posted soon.
Election Day is Oct. 18. Information on how to vote can be found here.
Candidates for mayor
Mike Allen
Mike Allen was elected as a Ward 1 councillor in 2017 and in 2010. He resigned during his first term so he could be elected as a PC MLA in 2012.
“Right now my platform is to continue on with the completion of the strategic plan that we have now,” he said. “Economic development and relations with Indigenous and rural communities are an ongoing thing. We’ve made some major in-roads in some of those areas, but they’re ones we can constantly improve on.”
InterviewFacebookTwitterWebsite
Sandy Bowman
Sandy Bowman originally planned to run as a Ward 1 councillor, but decided to pursue the mayor’s seat after speaking with supporters, volunteers, businesses and residents. Priorities include fast-tracking flood mitigation plans, fighting the province’s centralized dispatch system and improving core services.
“One of the biggest things I want to spend most of our time working on is taking care of people that have chosen to live here and have families here and take care of our region,” said Bowman. “Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo will attract new people if we take care of our people that are here now. Our biggest issue isn’t that people aren’t moving here, our biggest issue is people are leaving.”
Advertisement
Article content
InterviewFacebook Twitter Website
Verna Murphy
Verna Murphy has just finished her first term as a Ward 1 councillor. Murphy said the municipality needs to reflect on how it spends money. Mayors and councillors from other communities are often surprised council approves funding large infrastructure projects, said Murphy.
She listed golf course expansions, the Conklin multiplex and council’s support for Keyano’s cancelled art gallery project as examples.
“We’re not in a financial situation where we’re having to make major cuts to services and stuff right now,” she said. “But in order to be sustainable long-term, I think that we still do have to keep making smart decisions in the next few years.”
InterviewFacebookTwitterWebsite
Candidates for Ward 1 (Fort McMurray)
Ken Ball:InterviewFacebook Twitter Website
Funke Banjoko: InterviewFacebook Twitter Website
Dale Bendfeld: InterviewFacebook Twitter Website
Lance Bussieres: InterviewFacebook Twitter Website
Mohamed Shafiq Dogar: InterviewFacebook Twitter Website
Allan Grandison: InterviewFacebookTwitter Website
Garth Hewitt: InterviewFacebookTwitterWebsite
Jonathan Higdon: Interview FacebookTwitterWebsite
Jason King: InterviewFacebook Twitter Website
Michelle Landsiedel: InterviewFacebookTwitterWebsite
Keith McGrath: InterviewFacebookTwitter Website
Alex McKenzie: InterviewFacebook Twitter Website
Joseph Mugodo: InterviewFacebook Twitter Website
Advertisement
Article content
Gareth Norris: InterviewFacebook Twitter Website
Matty Parlee: Interview Facebook Twitter Website
Mike Powlesland: InterviewFacebook Twitter Website
Zaid Sulaiman: InterviewFacebook Twitter Website
Tal Tupper: InterviewFacebook Twitter Website
IJ Uche-Ezeala: Interview Facebook Twitter Website
Jennifer Vardy: InterviewFacebook Twitter Website
Rene Wells: InterviewFacebook Twitter Website
Charles Wilson: Interview Facebook Twitter Website
Scott Wilson: Interview Facebook Twitter Website
Candidates for Ward 2 (Fort Chipewyan, Fort Fitzgerald, Fort McKay)
Kendrick Cardinal: Interview Facebook Twitter Website
Claris Voyageur: Interview Facebook Twitter Website
Loretta Waquan: Interview Facebook Twitter Website
Candidates for Ward 3 (Draper, Saprae Creek)
Sheila Lalonde: Interview Facebook Twitter Website
Stu Wigle:InterviewFacebook Twitter Website