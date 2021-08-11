RMWB concludes 2021 census with approximately 75 per cent of homes counted

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The municipality counted 100 per cent of homes in the last two censuses, said Kodjo Efu, the RMWB’s supervisor for socio-economic, planning and development, in a Wednesday interview.

He is happy with the turnout considering feedback stalled in May with 35 per cent of homes. Other factors, such as analyzing household water consumption, can help with estimates for the remaining households.

“In a typical census and enumeration there’s always a rate of non response, even within the federal census,” he said in an interview. “The accuracy of the final numbers should be fairly consistent with previous years even though we’re going to do some estimation.”

A comprehensive report and summary of the census is expected in the coming weeks. This will include the final count, demographic details, population change, age and gender distribution, ethnicity, and shadow

population.

Efu said a little more than 4,000 people were not in the region during the last municipal census in 2018. Most people surveyed said they’ve been in the region for 11 to 20 years.

“In one way what it’s telling me is perhaps the transient nature or the transient perception of the population of the region is beginning to dissipate, that we’re not as transient anymore as we thought we were,” he said. “Those are things that the census gives us an ability to see and I’m happy to keep an eye on that.”

The municipality started collecting data in April, but COVID-19 restrictions at the time forced census collection to move online and by phone. Volunteers returned to door-to-door visits as restrictions eased around Canada Day. The deadline was extended to the end of July from the end of June. In past years, the municipality has collected data at public events and trade shows.