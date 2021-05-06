RMWB concerned with progress on municipal census

Article content

In a normal year, 40 per cent to 45 per cent of homes in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB) would have completed the municipal census by now, said Kodjo Efu, the municipality’s supervisor for socio-economic, planning and development.

But as of Thursday, only 24.7 per cent of Fort McMurray homes and 22.9 per cent of rural homes have responded to the 2021 municipal census. Only 21,339 people from 7,940 homes across the RMWB have been counted.

Roughly 30 per cent of households complete the census online during normal times. The rest is collected by door-to-door volunteers. But COVID-19 means the census must be done entirely online, and Efu said current progress is concerning.

“This is an opportunity for us to really be able to answer these questions regularly,” he said. “Not only to show that we are a vibrant community, we go through ups and downs, but we are relatively steady and stable community with a permanent population.”