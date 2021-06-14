Article content

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo is asking people to give their opinion on the Waterfront Park, which will span six kilometres of riverfront from the Athabasca Bridge to Horse Pasture Park in Waterways.

The space “will embrace natural elements, while strengthening new community gatherings.,” according to a municipal statement. This includes outdoor event spaces, honour the Indigenous and non-Indigenous history in the region and will use trails and pathways to connect the waterfront.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. RMWB asking public for feedback on waterfront park design ideas Back to video

The park is part of the Waterfront Park Revitalization Plan. Back in March, the municipality asked for the public’s input regarding the Snye Point Outdoor Event Space. The municipality says the project is supported by the 2018-21 Strategic Plan for riverfront master planning and revitalization.

The municipality’s 2021 budget, which was passed by council in December, includes $4 million to be spent on the park project this year. The municipality has already spent $5 million developing the area and another $21 million is planned to be budgeted between 2022 and 2026.

Engagement with the public will be open until June 30. People can fill out a survey online or by calling the PULSE line at 780-743-7000 or toll-free 1-800-973-9663.

Virtual open houses are scheduled for Thursday, June 17 and June 24. People can pre-register online. Although pre-registration is not mandatory, the municipality is encouraging people to do so.

lbeamish@postmedia.com