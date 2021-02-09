RMWB asking for public feedback on 2021-22 policing priorities
Article content
The municipality is asking for public feedback on policing priorities for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The survey, which can be completed online or over the phone, is being held in partnership with Wood Buffalo RCMP. The survey’s options include traffic safety, domestic violence, rural and Indigenous community engagement, community policing and crime reduction strategies. People can also give their own suggestions.
RMWB asking for public feedback on 2021-22 policing priorities Back to video
The priorities for the 2020-21 fiscal year were released in May after feedback was collected last March. More than 400 people participated in the online survey.
The RCMP’s top priorities for last year included a focus on property crime (particularly with automobile thefts), enforcing traffic safety, fighting drug trafficking and boosting community relations.
Last year’s report, which was shared with the Today, showed people chose fighting property crime and thefts, stopping drug trafficking, and cracking down on impaired driving as top priorities in a survey. The comments also reflected these priorities.
Advertisement
Article content
Most people complained about drug trafficking, bad or intoxicated drivers, and property crimes. Others felt police could have a stronger presence in the community. There were calls for more patrols, particularly in school zones and downtown, and community outreach programs.
“Engage with your community, earn trust, be the face of the law,” wrote one person. “Get to actually know people in the community. Be visible.”
“I also work with indigenous communities in the RMWB and I have consistently heard that there needs to be more of a presence in the rural communities, especially Janvier and Conklin,” wrote one person. “There is definitely the feeling that if they call the police, they will not come until it is too late.”
The longest answer came from someone identifying as a health-care worker who regularly meets with sex workers. While the health-care worker said many sex workers screen clients and are working independently, the individual said some sex workers encountered were victims of trafficking or fighting addictions.
“Wood Buffalo RCMP can either choose to do a press conference where they announce they arrested a bunch of Johns or tell reporters about utility workers discovering the body of a sex worker off tower road,” the person wrote. “One of these is inevitable.”
vmcdermott@postmedia.com