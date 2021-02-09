RMWB asking for public feedback on 2021-22 policing priorities

Article content

The municipality is asking for public feedback on policing priorities for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The survey, which can be completed online or over the phone, is being held in partnership with Wood Buffalo RCMP. The survey’s options include traffic safety, domestic violence, rural and Indigenous community engagement, community policing and crime reduction strategies. People can also give their own suggestions.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. RMWB asking for public feedback on 2021-22 policing priorities Back to video

The priorities for the 2020-21 fiscal year were released in May after feedback was collected last March. More than 400 people participated in the online survey.

The RCMP’s top priorities for last year included a focus on property crime (particularly with automobile thefts), enforcing traffic safety, fighting drug trafficking and boosting community relations.

Last year’s report, which was shared with the Today, showed people chose fighting property crime and thefts, stopping drug trafficking, and cracking down on impaired driving as top priorities in a survey. The comments also reflected these priorities.