RMWB active COVID-19 cases at 139
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on June 14:
- All Albertans born in 2009 and before qualify for vaccines. It is illegal for employers to fire or discipline workers taking time off for a vaccine.
- 230,578 people have had COVID-19: 3,089 active cases, 2,270 deaths, 225,219 recoveries.
- 115 new cases in past 24 hours.
- No new deaths.
- 270 people in hospital, including 73 people in ICUs.
- 3,315 people tested in past 24 hours.
- 3,412,751 vaccine doses administered: 68.8 per cent of eligible Albertans have at least one dose, 20.8 per cent of eligible Albertans fully immunized.
- Alberta’s earliest known COVID-19 case was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- 122 active cases (eight new cases). First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 6,507 recoveries (11 new recoveries).
- 13 residents have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray. The most recent death was reported June 10. The region’s first death was reported Sept. 8, 2020.
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 69.8%, (509 people)
60-74: 70.8%, (4,852 people)
40-59: 69.3%, (15,995 people)
20-39: 53.2%, (14,975 people)
12-19: 58.5%, (3,984 people)
12+: 61.8%, (40,532 people)
All ages: 50.7%, (40,532 people)
- People fully immunized: 75+: 56.8%, (414 people)
60-74: 33.3%, (2,279 people)
40-59: 12.1%, (2,782 people)
20-39: 6.4%, (1,797 people)
12-19: 2.7%, (183 people)
12+: 11.4%, (7,460 people)
All ages: 9.3%, (7,460 people)
COVID-19 in rural areas:
- 17 active cases (three new cases). Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 314 recoveries (two new recoveries).
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 58.5%, (61 people)
60-74: 55.2%, (280 people)
40-59: 49.7%, (579 people)
20-39: 31.1%, (363 people)
12-19: 33.1%, (155 people)
12+: 42.4%, (1,446 people)
All ages: 35.3%, (1,446 people)
- People fully vaccinated: 75+: 50.8%, (53 people)
60-74: 34.7%, (176 people)
40-59: 20.1%, (234 people)
20-39: 9.8%, (115 people)
12-19: 2.4%, (11 people)
12+: 17.3%, (589 people)
All ages: 14.4%, (589 people)
RMWB COVID-19 school outbreaks:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Composite High School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: St. Martha Catholic School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: Sister Mary Phillips School (5-9 cases)
RMWB COVID-19 workplace outbreaks:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Canadian Natural Albian
- Canadian Natural Horizon
- Centre of Hope
- Cenovus Sunrise Lodge
- Civeo Athabasca
- Civeo Lynx Lodge
- Civeo McClelland Lake Lodge
- CNOOC Long Lake
- Imperial Oil Kearl Lake
- MEG Energy
- Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Salvation Army Shelter
- Suncor Base Plant
- Suncor Firebag Village
- Suncor Fort Hills
- Suncor MacKay River
- Syncrude Aurora
- Syncrude Mildred Lake site
- Walmart
- Wapasu Creek Lodge
RMWB active COVID-19 cases at 139
