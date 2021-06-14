RMWB active COVID-19 cases at 139

Laura Beamish
Jun 14, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  2 minute read
People outside the Suncor Community Leisure Centre at MacDonald Island Park, where a COVID-19 vaccination site is held, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
People outside the Suncor Community Leisure Centre at MacDonald Island Park, where a COVID-19 vaccination site is held, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network

COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on June 14:                     

COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:

  • 122 active cases (eight new cases). First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
  • 6,507 recoveries (11 new recoveries).
  • 13 residents have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray. The most recent death was reported June 10. The region’s first death was reported Sept. 8, 2020.
  • People with at least one vaccine dose:
    75+: 69.8%, (509 people)
    60-74: 70.8%, (4,852 people)
    40-59: 69.3%, (15,995 people)
    20-39: 53.2%, (14,975 people)
    12-19: 58.5%, (3,984 people)
    12+: 61.8%, (40,532 people)
    All ages: 50.7%, (40,532 people)
  • People fully immunized:
    75+: 56.8%, (414 people)
    60-74: 33.3%, (2,279 people)
    40-59: 12.1%, (2,782 people)
    20-39: 6.4%, (1,797 people)
    12-19: 2.7%, (183 people)
    12+: 11.4%, (7,460 people)
    All ages: 9.3%, (7,460 people)

COVID-19 in rural areas:                    

  • 17 active cases (three new cases). Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
  • 314 recoveries (two new recoveries).
  • There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
  • People with at least one vaccine dose:
    75+: 58.5%, (61 people)
    60-74: 55.2%, (280 people)
    40-59: 49.7%, (579 people)
    20-39: 31.1%, (363 people)
    12-19: 33.1%, (155 people)
    12+: 42.4%, (1,446 people)
    All ages: 35.3%, (1,446 people)
  • People fully vaccinated:
    75+: 50.8%, (53 people)
    60-74: 34.7%, (176 people)
    40-59: 20.1%, (234 people)
    20-39: 9.8%, (115 people)
    12-19: 2.4%, (11 people)
    12+: 17.3%, (589 people)
    All ages: 14.4%, (589 people)

RMWB COVID-19 school outbreaks:                   

RMWB COVID-19 workplace outbreaks:                    

  • Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
  • Canadian Natural Albian
  • Canadian Natural Horizon
  • Centre of Hope
  • Cenovus Sunrise Lodge
  • Civeo Athabasca
  • Civeo Lynx Lodge
  • Civeo McClelland Lake Lodge
  • CNOOC Long Lake
  • Imperial Oil Kearl Lake
  • MEG Energy
  • Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
  • Salvation Army Shelter
  • Suncor Base Plant
  • Suncor Firebag Village
  • Suncor Fort Hills
  • Suncor MacKay River
  • Syncrude Aurora
  • Syncrude Mildred Lake site
  • Walmart
  • Wapasu Creek Lodge

