RMWB accuses AHS' EMS dispatch of delayed response times, wants local dispatchers recognized

It took four minutes for a dispatcher from Alberta Health Services (AHS) to tell paramedics going to a choking incident why they were being dispatched this past month, says Jody Butz, the municipality’s fire chief and emergency management director.

Butz said the same dispatch system tried sending a ground ambulance to someone having an allergic reaction in a forested area north of the Fort McKay First Nation in July. The individual told the dispatcher they could not be reached by any roads, but it took 15 minutes for a helicopter to be sent instead.

Those same ground ambulances have been asked to respond to incidents near Uranium City, Sask. since AHS’ centralized dispatch system took over in January, said Butz. It is impossible to drive to the community from anywhere in the municipality without winter roads.

Medical privacy laws prevent Butz from saying what happened to the people in these incidents, but he confirmed at least one medical emergency near Draper has ended in a death. Butz said AHS’ response was “unacceptable,” but could not legally provide more details.

“This is alarming and it’s happening across the province,” said Butz in a Friday interview. “The province said there would be no degradation in service. The minister said that… Months after this transition, we’re seeing these gaps in service.”

Butz’s comments came a day after the municipality asked the province to let its own Emergency Communication Centre dispatch EMS calls. A spokesperson for Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro did not return requests for comment.

“We’re qualified to provide a high-quality service, just as we did for 40 years. We want the approval to operate as a dispatch centre,” said Butz. “We are still an accredited dispatch centre that’s still dispatching fire. We’re well positioned and well equipped to provide EMS dispatch services throughout the region.”