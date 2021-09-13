Rising COVID-19 cases force cancellation of most Edmonton day surgeries; 228 cases in RMWB

The move was made “in order to have sufficient ICU and inpatient capacity to manage the increased COVID activity across the zone and the province,” he said.

“Patients who are impacted will be contacted and their procedures will be rescheduled as soon as possible.”

Williamson said cancelling the surgeries will free up space for patients who require inpatient and critical care and allow staff to be redeployed where they’re needed. The Edmonton Zone has opened an additional 54 ICU surge beds bringing its total number of critical care beds to 126.

“We are able to staff these beds and respond to critical care needs for the Edmonton Zone as well as support the North and Central Zones, who have less ability to create additional critical care capacity. As of Sunday at 1pm, 111 of the 126 ICU beds were filled, Williamson said.

Alberta has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in the country.

“This situation continues to be very serious, and we would like to remind all Albertans that we need their help in reducing the transmission of COVID-19 in the community, which in turn will reduce strain on the healthcare system,” Williamson said.

