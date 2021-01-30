Restrictions easing on gyms, restaurants on Feb. 8; Kenney blasts people ignoring rules; Fort McMurray cases drop below 100

Gyms and dine-in service at restaurants can open on Feb. 8, said Premier Jason Kenney on Friday, but there are still heavy rules attached to how those businesses can operate.

Only one-on-one training is permitted for indoor fitness activities. People during these sessions cannot interact with anyone else. Trainers must remain masked. Children’s sports can return if they are part of school activities.

Bars and restaurants must collect the contact information of at least one person per party. No more than six people are allowed per table. Everyone must be from the same household, or two close contacts for people living alone.

“This is a careful and balanced approach to protect both lives and livelihoods, while balancing physical, mental and emotional health concerns,” said Kenney.

This decision is based on a COVID-19 hospitalization of 600 patients, which Alberta reached on Jan. 28.

Kenney said health authorities will re-evaluate COVID-19 numbers in hospitals and intensive care units in three weeks to decide on lifting more restrictions.