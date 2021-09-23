Ballet students in high school will be getting a lift thanks to a new partnership between the Regional Recreation Corporation (RRC) and the Fort McMurray Public School Division.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The partnership gives Grades 10, 11 and 12 students enrolled in ballet at the MacDonald Island Dance Academy (MIDA) the opportunity to get school credits for the extra-curricular activity.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Regional Recreation Corporation, FMPSD partner to give students ballet credits Back to video

Annalee Nutter, assistant superintendent at FMPSD, said she’s hoping students will take advantage of the new opportunity to earn credits towards graduation.

“Knowing that the time they’re putting in in this extra-curricular program is actually being accounted for in school,” she said. “That we value that for them, that they’re able to do that to be successful and perhaps continue and go on to bigger and better things with their ballet.”

Nutter said there are other opportunities that could be explored in the future, should there be interest, resources, and the ability to arrange for exams and other assessments. These partnerships could include the Canadian Ski Instructors Alliance Ski Instructor Certification, Lifesaving Society Lifesaving Instructor and Transport Canada Ground School.

Students can register through MIDA. They will have to complete a set number of class hours, as well as assignments based on ballet theory, composition and technical development. Students have the opportunity to get five credits from the program each year, for a possible 15 credits over three years.

Ana Maria Mendez, the RRC’s manager of recreation and culture, said the program will help foster creative expression, innovation, collaboration and teamwork.

The MIDA has been providing dance programming for 10 years. The ballet program has approximately 150 students each season.

“We definitely have seen that more students will be interested because they will get credits doing what they love,” said Mendez. “This is a very inclusive program because it doesn’t matter the level of expertise, we have classes from beginner levels to intermediate, advanced levels.”

lbeamish@postmedia.com