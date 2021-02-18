RCMP's new detachment commander prioritizing mental health team, restorative justice approach

Police services in Edmonton, Calgary, Red Deer and Grande Prairie already operate these teams. Locally, the program is in the selection and training phase.

The health-care and mental health workers are part of a Police and Crisis Team (PACT) run in partnership with Alberta Health Services (AHS). The staff would join officers during specialized calls to de-escalate situations.

Supt. Mark Hancock, who took command of the Wood Buffalo RCMP detachment on Feb. 1, said in a Wednesday interview the programs are based on community feedback and plans to improve community engagement, particularly in rural communities.

The new superintendent of the RCMP’s Wood Buffalo detachment hopes to pair officers with a crisis nurse or mental health worker during mental health calls and wellness checks. He also supports body-worn cameras on officers, is hiring an indigenous relations officer and wants to promote a restorative justice program.

“Maybe you don’t need a gun-toting Mountie to go to every call for mental health. You need a professional, maybe with some help from the police,” said Hancock.

Hancock also wants to expand restorative justice approaches. This program, which has only been done with youths locally, brings victims and offenders together to discuss the impacts of crime. The two parties agree on how to move forward and hopefully gain closure.

“Not everyone has to go to criminal court, and it does give the victims some say and empowers them,” he said. “The big vision for me is to do it with pre-charges so it gets dealt with outside of the courts.”

There are limits on the program. Both parties must be willing to talk with each other, and the offender must admit guilt. It would not replace the court process for serious or violent offences. But in those cases, the Crown can make restorative justice part of sentencing if the offender and victim are willing to talk.

Hancock swears on the program’s success, particularly for small communities where the victim may eventually see the offender.

He was part of a pilot program on the Siksika First Nation, which embraced the program. One incident that sticks out for Hancock is when he was posted in Labrador. In that incident, a local teenager was harassing a teacher. By the end of the forum, the teenager was crying and apologizing.

“I’ve got 29 years of policing and that was one of my best days,” said Hancock.

Wood Buffalo RCMP asking for community feedback

As for general policing, Hancock wants people to give feedback in a municipal survey. However, just more than 400 people participated in the survey. Hancock is hoping for a better turnout for this year’s survey, which ends until Feb. 28.