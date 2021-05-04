RCMP sharing 2021-22 policing priorities in online town hall
Wood Buffalo RCMP will be announcing policing priorities for the community during an online town hall next week.
The 2021-22 priorities are based on feedback from a February online survey for residents, and in partnership with the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo. People will then have an opportunity to give feedback on the priorities until the end of June.
“I want to be very transparent in sharing these policing priorities with Wood Buffalo residents as our staff works hard to provide the best service possible to our communities,” said Superintendent Mark Hancock in a statement.
“The RCMP Policing Priorities Survey identified what is most important to our community at this time. We’re really looking forward to connecting with the community and sharing our plan for the new fiscal year through this virtual live event.”
The survey’s options include traffic safety, domestic violence, rural and Indigenous community engagement, community policing and crime reduction strategies. People can also give their own suggestions.
The priorities for the 2020-21 fiscal year were released last May after more than 400 people participated in the online survey.
The RCMP’s top priorities for last year included focusing on property crime (particularly with automobile thefts), enforcing traffic safety, fighting drug trafficking and boosting community relations.
The virtual town hall will be held May 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Instructions on how to participate can be found at the RMWB’s website. More information and questions can be found through the Pulse line at 780-743-7000, 1-800-973-9663 or online at rmwb.ca/pulse.
