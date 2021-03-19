RCMP opening downtown office out of former McMurray Experience, Blue Mountain Bistro spaces

Article content

Wood Buffalo RCMP is opening a downtown office out of the spaces that once held the Blue Mountain Bistro and McMurray Experience at the Jubilee Centre. The new office will also be shared with bylaw officers.

In a Friday interview, Superintendent Mark Hancock of Wood Buffalo RCMP said officers will be able to do bike and foot patrols out of the satellite office. It can also be used for meetings, presentations, public engagement, interviews, administrative work and investigations.

The plan is to open the office sometime this spring, depending on COVID-19 restrictions and active cases in the community. The spaces are being renovated to meet office and security requirements. Other issues, such as parking, are being worked out.

“It is very exciting for us, especially with the revitalization of downtown, and having a bit of a police and bylaw presence to keep people safe in the community and a vibrant area,” said Hancock.