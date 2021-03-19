RCMP opening downtown office out of former McMurray Experience, Blue Mountain Bistro spaces

Vincent McDermott
The McMurray Experience, attached to the Jubilee Centre, in Fort McMurray Alta. on Saturday February 20, 2016. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Wood Buffalo RCMP is opening a downtown office out of the spaces that once held the Blue Mountain Bistro and McMurray Experience at the Jubilee Centre. The new office will also be shared with bylaw officers.

In a Friday interview, Superintendent Mark Hancock of Wood Buffalo RCMP said officers will be able to do bike and foot patrols out of the satellite office. It can also be used for meetings, presentations, public engagement, interviews, administrative work and investigations.

The plan is to open the office sometime this spring, depending on COVID-19 restrictions and active cases in the community. The spaces are being renovated to meet office and security requirements. Other issues, such as parking, are being worked out.

“It is very exciting for us, especially with the revitalization of downtown, and having a bit of a police and bylaw presence to keep people safe in the community and a vibrant area,” said Hancock.

This will be the third RCMP office in Fort McMurray, joining existing offices in Timberlea and Gregoire. In the rural communities, Hancock said the satellite office in Janvier has been renovated. Officers also hope to move into the Conklin Multiplex soon, but COVID-19 concerns has kept the building closed since last March.

“Some of the logistics are still being worked out, but I know the RMWB is completely engaged,” said Hancock.

At a cost of $3 million, McMurray Experience opened in August 2015 under the now-defunct City Centre Area Redevelopment Plan (CCARP) for Jubilee Plaza. The room was open to the public and could be rented for community or private events. Instead, the space was rarely visited.

Anyone who used it had access to a photo booth, displays for local artists, and interactive panels on the walls and a table.

The commercial space for the Blue Mountain Bistro also opened in 2015. The restaurant went through ownership changes before announcing in July it would be closing for good.

vmcdermott@postmedia.com

