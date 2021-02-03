RCMP investigating downtown robberies with more than $10,000 in damages

Article content

Police are asking for help investigating the robberies of three downtown businesses which left more than $10,000 in damages.

Officers were told of the break-ins on Feb. 2, which took place at a building near Biggs Avenue and Main Street. It is believed the incident happened between when the businesses closed on Monday evening and Tuesday at 5 a.m.

Wood Buffalo RCMP did not name the businesses, but a GoFundMe fundraiser named one business as Seller Direct Fort McMurray and the other as a tattoo store. Black Diamond Tattoo is the only tattoo business in the building. The fundraiser says the robberies caused more than $10,000 in damages.

In a video posted to the Noble Choice Coaching Facebook page, Seller Direct owner Diana Noble said her office was also impacted. Noble says two computers, two printers and a microphone were taken. She estimates the cost at around $5,000. She also said the tattoo store had tattoo guns and cash taken.

Anyone with information about this incident or criminal activity in Wood Buffalo is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Tips to Crime Stoppers are always anonymous and can also be sent to tipsubmit.com.

