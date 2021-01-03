RCMP investigate attempted murder, two people hospitalized

Article content

Wood Buffalo RCMP are investigating an attempted murder after two people were sent to the hospital with what officers believe are gunshot wounds.

It is believed both people have injuries that are not life threatening.

On Jan. 2, at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding possible gunshots near 111 Charles Avenue in downtown Fort McMurray.

Officers are still at the scene, as the incident continues to be investigated by Wood Buffalo General Investigation Section and RCMP Forensic Identification Services.

Anyone with information about this incident or criminal activity in Wood Buffalo is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Tips to Crime Stoppers are always anonymous and can also be sent to tipsubmit.com.