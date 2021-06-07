RCMP charge 13-year-old boy with sexually assaulting two other boys in Timberlea

Wood Buffalo RCMP have charged a 13-year-old boy with sexually assaulting two other teenage boys in Timberlea. The Youth Criminal Justice Act prevents the youth from being named publicly.

Police announced Monday that the youth was arrested June 3 in Timberlea. He has been charged with one count of an Indecent Act and two counts of sexual assault.

Last month, police said they were investigating two reports of sexual assault allegedly involving a teenage boy riding a bike.

The first incident allegedly took place on April 20 at approximately 8 p.m. on the bike path intersection near Crown Creek Lane and Rattlepan Creek Crescent.

The second reported incident was on May 10 at 8:30 p.m. on the sidewalk near the intersection of Violet Street and Trillium Road.

The youth has since been released and is scheduled to appear in a Fort McMurray Youth Justice Court on July 20.

Anyone with information about this incident or criminal activity in Wood Buffalo is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Tips to Crime Stoppers are always anonymous and can be sent to tipsubmit.com.

