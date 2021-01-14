Ptarmigan Court homeowners can now request buyouts or flood-proofing funding

Article content

Ptarmigan Court property owners can now request buyouts from the municipality. Anyone who does not want to leave can tell the municipality if they are interested in raising their mobile homes above the flood line. The options were approved by council in December.

Buyouts will be priced at 2020 assessed property values, which can be found on the municipality’s website. It has been estimated buying out all 69 properties would cost $14 million.

Ptarmigan Court property owners who do not want a buyout can tell the municipality if they are interested in lifting their properties above flood levels. The estimated cost for this ranges from $15,000 to $24,000 per mobile home. Grants and potential funding opportunities will be debated by council later this year.

Ptarmigan Court was one of six communities that flooded last April. None of the other communities—including Draper, Longboat Landing, downtown, Waterways and Taiga Nova Industrial Park—have been offered buyouts.