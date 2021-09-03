Province-wide indoor mask order begins Saturday, 129 active COVID-19 cases in RMWB
The fourth wave of COVID-19 continues in Alberta with 1,401 new cases reported on Friday, bringing active cases to 13,495. Hospitalization numbers across the province have also risen to 515, with 118 of those are people in intensive care units. As of Friday, ICU capacity is at 95 per cent province-wide.
Unvaccinated patients make up 72.5 per cent of non-ICU hospitalizations. Partially vaccinated are 5.6 per cent of cases and fully vaccinated are 22 per cent of patients. Of the 118 ICU patients, 88.1 are unvaccinated, 3.3 per cent are partially vaccinated and 8.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.
Modelling released Friday shows Alberta is on pace to match or surpass ICU figures seen during peaks of the previous waves. As a result, AHS is cancelling non-essential surgeries across all five medical zones in the province. Up to 50 per cent of procedures in Edmonton will be affected.
Friday data from Alberta Health reported 122 active COVID-19 cases in Fort McMurray and seven in rural communities. The Alberta government announced mask will be mandatory in indoors spaces across the province starting Saturday, but schools will continue following rules set out by boards.
“It is clear that we are at risk of exceeding our province’s ICU capacity if we do not make changes to our approach now,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.
Restaurants, cafés, bars, pubs, nightclubs and other licensed establishments will be required to end alcohol service at 10 p.m.
A one-time incentive of a $100 prepaid debit card will be available for all Albertans age 18 or older who receive a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine between Sept. 3 and Oct. 14. The funds will not go to people who have already been vaccinated.
“If you just haven’t gotten around to it, for the love of God please get vaccinated now – and if you do, we will pay you $100,” said Premier Jason Kenney, who estimates the program will cost $20 million.
Alberta leads the country in per capita cases of COVID-19, he acknowledged that Alberta’s vaccination rates are about five percentage points below the Canadian average.
“That is why we’re getting hit harder. If the choice is between a sustained crisis in our hospitals or, God forbid, widespread restrictions, which I want to avoid at all costs, or finding some way to get the attention of those vaccine latecomers, we’re going to choose the latter,” said Kenney.
Economic recovery at risk without vaccine passports: Notley
Friday was the first time Kenney, Hinshaw and Health Minister Tyler Shandro addressed the media in weeks, during which COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the province have skyrocketed.
On Aug. 9, when Kenney had last appeared before reporters, the province reported 244 new cases of COVID-19, 129 hospitalizations and 26 patients in the ICU.
Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and Manitoba have rolled out or announced vaccine passports, which require proof of immunization in order to access non-essential businesses – a move Kenney has vehemently rejected.
Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley said the Premier’s refusal to adopt a vaccine passport, and instead introduce restrictions, will slow the province’s economic recovery while unnecessarily punishing those who got vaccinated.
“The premier says he is leaving no stone unturned. That is a lie,” said Notley at an afternoon press conference.
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported September 3:
- All Albertans born in 2009 and before qualify for vaccines. It is illegal for employers to fire or discipline workers taking time off for a vaccine.
- 256,985 people have had COVID-19: 13,495 active cases, 2,390 deaths, 241,100 recoveries.
- 515 people in hospital, including 118 people in ICUs.
- 5,583,842 vaccine doses administered: 78.3 per cent of eligible Albertans have at least one dose, 70.2 per cent of eligible Albertans fully immunized.
- Alberta’s earliest known COVID-19 case was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- 122 active cases. First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 6,766 recoveries.
- 18 residents have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray. The region’s first death was reported Sept. 8, 2020.
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 79.3%, (531 people)
60-74: 81.3%, (5237 people)
40-59: 77.4%, (17852 people)
20-39: 61.8%, (17632 people)
12-19: 71.2%, (4779 people)
12+: 70.8%, (46315 people)
All ages: 58.3%, (46315 people)
- People fully immunized: 75+: 75.9%, (508 people)
60-74: 75%, (4831 people)
40-59: 68.6%, (15821 people)
20-39: 50.2%, (14320 people)
12-19: 59.7%, (4010 people)
12+: 60.7%, (39671 people)
All ages: 50%, (39671 people)
COVID-19 in rural areas:
- Seven active cases in rural communities. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 356 recoveries.
- One resident has died from COVID-19 in the region’s rural areas. The most recent death before Wednesday was reported on June 20. Indigenous and rural leaders in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area have reported some elders have died while living in other communities.
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 71%, (72 people)
60-74: 70%, (337 people)
40-59: 60.1%, (699 people)
20-39: 41.1%, (481 people)
12-19: 48.1%, (222 people)
12+: 54%, (1825 people)
All ages: 44.9%, (1825 people)
- People fully vaccinated: 75+: 63.1%, (64 people)
60-74: 60%, (289 people)
40-59: 48.7%, (566 people)
20-39: 28.5%, (333 people)
12-19: 30.8%, (142 people)
12+: 41.5%, (1402 people)
All ages: 34.5%, (1402 people)
RMWB COVID-19 workplace outbreaks:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- CNRL’s Albian
- CNRL’s Horizon
- CNRL Kirby Jackfish Lodge
- Suncor Fort Hills
- Private gathering in Anzac
RMWB COVID-19 school outbreaks:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- No school outbreaks or alerts