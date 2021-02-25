Province has spent less than half of $100 million DRP funding for Fort McMurray

Less than half of the $100 million commitment from Alberta’s Disaster Relief Program (DRP) have been given to flood-impacted homeowners in Fort McMurray since the funding was announced last May.

The Alberta government says more than $42 million has been paid out in the municipality. This includes $11.3 million to private sector applicants, which includes residents and small businesses.

Mayor Don Scott said in a Wednesday interview approvals have been slow and the rest of the funding is needed quickly. He added people in flood-damaged homes have told him about stalled repairs and renovations because of a lack of funding.

“We’re approaching a period when residents have every right to be angry if they’re not getting funding when there’s been this commitment made,” he said. “We’re grateful that a commitment’s made. But, it’s one thing to offer money, it’s another to back it up and we need the province to back it up.”