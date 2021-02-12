Province files injunction against RMWB hours after local dispatchers take over EMS calls

AHS said “timely, appropriate EMS care” cannot be guaranteed by local dispatchers. The statement also claims the municipality has not given sufficient evidence proving the system is flawed. AHS rejects the municipality’s claims that local EMS have intervened on specific calls.

“This is not a step we take lightly, however it is necessary to ensure ambulances continue to be dispatched appropriately, and that patient care is not put at risk,” reads a Thursday afternoon statement from AHS. “We are concerned that the municipality’s decision to no longer transfer 911 calls could adversely affect patient care.”

The request for an injunction was filed hours after local dispatchers began taking 911 calls at noon Thursday. The move comes after council unanimously voted to stop transferring EMS calls to the province’s dispatch centres in Edmonton, Calgary and Peace River.

Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services are asking the Court of Queen’s Bench to stop the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo from refusing to transfer EMS 911 dispatch calls to the provincial dispatch centres.

“AHS has looked into every event that has been raised to date, and there have been no issues or intervention required by the municipality,” reads the statement.

“No information has been brought forward to show that dispatch consolidation has resulted in any adverse events, response delays or negative outcomes. Quite the opposite in fact — since consolidation first occurred over a decade ago, AHS EMS has successfully and safely dispatched over a half-million calls each year.”

Fire Chief Jody Butz has estimated local emergency workers intervened on 20 per cent of EMS calls since the provincial system took over on Jan. 19.

On Thursday, he said local dispatchers have already been faster at deploying ambulances in the community. In one case, he says an ambulance was sent to a home in a rural hamlet within 20 seconds on Thursday. Provincial dispatchers, however, took seven minutes to process a similar call in the same community.

“We’re ordering pizza and we’re celebrating here, because we know we can do a better job,” Butz said in a Thursday interview. “We were able to look at their system, which I consider broken. This improves the safety of our residents.”

Mayor Don Scott said he told Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro during a Thursday meeting he is not interested in collaborating or negotiating on the issue. He also wants to meet with Premier Jason Kenney to discuss the issue directly.

“I said, ‘If you and I can’t resolve this, then give me an opportunity to speak with the premier.’ He said he would pass it along,” said Scott. A spokesperson for Shandro did not return requests for an interview.

At a Thursday press conference, Kenney defended the centralized dispatch system. The system works “extremely well for well over 95 per cent of the province’s municipalities,” he said, and the province has no plans to back down.

“We’re absolutely committed to this change, we think it’s the best thing in terms of service, as well as efficiency,” he said. “It served the province well and it should serve all municipalities well.”

