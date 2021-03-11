Province expands rapid testing across Alberta; 12 active COVID-19 cases in Fort McMurray
Out of 924,000 rapid tests, 325,000 tests are going to Suncor, Syncrude and CNRL sites.
Almost one million rapid tests will be given to seniors homes and businesses throughout the province as the Alberta government expands COVID-19 rapid testing. A new pilot program for rapid testing will also start in two Calgary schools.
The pilot program will screen students and staff who are not showing symptoms, quickly identifying COVID-19 cases to reduce the risk of transmission.
Province expands rapid testing across Alberta; 12 active COVID-19 cases in Fort McMurray
The province will look at the results from the first three weeks to see how to move forward and the possibility of expanding the program.
In total, 924,000 rapid tests will be distributed in the province. Of these, 325,000 tests are going to Suncor, Syncrude and CNRL sites. Another 267,000 are going to long-term care, designated supportive living and hospice facilities.
A school pilot program will receive 100,000 rapid tests. Another 100,000 tests are for rural and remote hospitals, assessment centres and other health care sites. WestJet is getting 76,000 tests and 56,000 tests are going to other industries in the province.
Health Minister Tyler Shandro said health authorities are working on expanding the program. Dr. Deena Hinshaw said the expansion is an important step, but people must remember it isn’t the right tool for every situation.
Rapid testing can help stop someone from entering a workplace or community, but negative tests should not be a license to ignore health orders.
“Rapid testing adds to current measures, but does not replace them,” she said. “We need to keep using the right tools, layering these approaches together, to keep out communities safe as we continue to rollout our immunization program.”
Hinshaw also noted that as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, more than 23,000 people had booked an appointment for the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Starting tomorrow, bookings will open up to people born in 1959 and 1960, as well First Nations, Métis and Inuit people born in 1974 and 1975.
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on March 11:
- 137,137 people have been infected with the virus. The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
- Of those cases, 130,716 people have recovered, or 95.3 per cent of all cases.
- 364 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to 4,488.
- 259 people are in hospital, with 38 people in intensive care units. Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- Five new death from COVID-19, totalling 1,933. The majority of people who have died from COVID-19 also had high blood pressure, dementia, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
- 10,167 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
- To date, 3,502,457 tests for COVID-19 have been carried out on 1,846,200 people.
- 317,574 vaccine doses have been administered in total; 91,366 people are fully immunized with both doses.
- 129 adverse events following immunization have been reported to Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services.
- Adverse events are classified as any health problem following immunization. They are not necessarily caused by the vaccine.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- One new active case in the past 24 hours, bringing known active total to 12. The first case was reported in the city on March 19.
- Two new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,752.
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- Three people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the last death reported on Dec. 24. The first death was reported Sept. 8.
COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park:
- No new COVID-19 cases in rural communities or Wood Buffalo National Park has been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing active total to three cases.
- One new recovery in rural areas or Wood Buffalo National Park in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 142.
- AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services. No school in Wood Buffalo has been ordered to close.
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
- An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Canadian Natural’s Albian site.
- Canadian Natural’s Horizon site.
- Canadian Natural’s Kirby site.
- Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site.
- North American Construction Group.
- Suncor’s base plant.
- Suncor’s Fort Hills site.
- Suncor’s Firebag Village.
- Syncrude’s Mildred Lake site.
