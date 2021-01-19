Practical Nursing simulations go virtual at Keyano College

Article content

Lab simulations have moved online for students enrolled in Keyano’s Practical Nursing program as the college continues adapting to COVID-19.

In October, Keyano announced classes for the Winter 2021 semester would be mostly online, with limited in-person learning.

This posed a challenge for lab simulations, which require students to care for a mock patient in different scenarios. With the new virtual simulation, the instructor provides care to the patient based on guidance from students.

“This meant that the students needed to discuss what was occurring by interacting with not only the instructor, but one another,” said Eli Ahlquist, RN and dean of Keyano’s School of Health and Human Services, in an email. “These discussions deepened the learning experience through debate and reflection as the students learned collaboratively.”

The virtual simulations allow instructors to see the benefit of students working as a team while navigating scenarios in groups, said Ahlquist.