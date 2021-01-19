Practical Nursing simulations go virtual at Keyano College

Laura Beamish
Jan 19, 2021  •  15 hours ago  •  2 minute read
Keyano College nursing students take part in a virtual simulation by guiding their instructor on how to care for the mock patient. Supplied image/Keyano College

Lab simulations have moved online for students enrolled in Keyano’s Practical Nursing program as the college continues adapting to COVID-19.

In October, Keyano announced classes for the Winter 2021 semester would be mostly online, with limited in-person learning.

This posed a challenge for lab simulations, which require students to care for a mock patient in different scenarios. With the new virtual simulation, the instructor provides care to the patient based on guidance from students.

“This meant that the students needed to discuss what was occurring by interacting with not only the instructor, but one another,” said Eli Ahlquist, RN and dean of Keyano’s School of Health and Human Services, in an email. “These discussions deepened the learning experience through debate and reflection as the students learned collaboratively.”

The virtual simulations allow instructors to see the benefit of students working as a team while navigating scenarios in groups, said Ahlquist.

“Communication is an important skill for students to develop because they will be working with other health professionals,” said Ahlquist. “While they learn professional communication skills throughout their program, this experience required them to share their knowledge in real-time as they determined the optimal course of action for their patient.”

Ahlquist said preparing for a virtual simulation was mostly the same as a lab exercise, but some changes were made so students could see everything happening. He also said creativity was needed to make sure all students could participate meaningfully.

According to a release from Keyano, hands-on instruction is critical for student development in nursing. Ahlquist said careful consideration was given to make sure students did not miss out on any learning.

“However, like all of us are experiencing with COVID, there is less social interaction while learning online,” he said. “Fortunately, the students are continuing to participate in clinical practice education experiences at the hospital.”

Ahlquist said students have responded positively and are eager for future simulations. Students also told the chair of the nursing and allied health programs they enjoyed the program.

Although COVID-19 made virtual simulations necessary, Ahlquist said they will remain an option once the pandemic is over.

“Virtual simulations won’t completely replace traditional learning experiences, but it is one more tool for instructors to enrich student learning as they prepare the next generation of nurses,” he said.

lbeamish@postmedia.com