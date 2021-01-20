Positivity rate below five per cent for first time in nearly 12 weeks; 18 new cases; 25 recoveries in Fort McMurray

Vincent McDermott, Jeff Labine
Jan 20, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  5 minute read
Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr.Deena Hinshaw provided an update on COVID-19 and the ongoing work to protect public health on Dec. 17, 2020, Photo by supplied /Postmedia, file

Alberta’s positivity rate has dropped below five per cent for the first time in nearly 12 weeks thanks to the COVID-19 measures brought in late last year, says the province’s top doctor.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, said during her daily update on Wednesday that the province’s positivity rate decreased to 4.5 per cent on 14,888 completed tests. The last time the rate was in this range was on Oct. 31 where Alberta had a positivity rating of 4.17 per cent on 13,203 completed tests.

At that time, infection rates continued to rise with the highest record being on Dec. 3 at 11.13 per cent on 17,308 tests. To curb the rate of infection the Alberta government announced restrictions in late November and early December.

Hinshaw said those restrictions have achieved their goal but Albertans need to continue to build on that success.

“It’s very encouraging to see our positivity rate steadily declining since the peak in December,” she said. “What is critical at this point is that we maintain enough measures to continue going down. While we have lower case numbers and lower positivity rates, we are still seeing a large number of people still needing hospital and (intensive care unit) care.”

The province reported 21 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 1,484. This is the highest reported number of deaths in a single day since Jan. 12.

Hinshaw said Albertans need to remain vigilant to avoid these kinds of outcomes.

On Monday, the province eased some restrictions to allow personal wellness businesses like salons and barbershops to reopen by appointment only. Hinshaw said the decision to loosen more restrictions will depend on how quickly the burden to acute care is eased.

Alberta reported 669 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 10,565. More than 740 people are in hospital with 124 of those in intensive care. More than 106,380 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19 and 95,243 doses of vaccine were administered on Tuesday.

During the update, Hinshaw addressed frustrations by health-care workers who were encouraged last week to book for vaccination but had to have appointments delayed or rescheduled after Pfizer announced a shortage in supply.

COVID-19 numbers for Alberta as of January 20: 

  • 118,436 people have been infected with the virus. The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
  • Of those cases, 106,387 people have recovered, or 90 per cent of all cases.
  • 669 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to 11,096.
  • 744 people are in hospital, with 124 people in intensive care units. Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
  • 21 new deaths from COVID-19, totalling 1,484. The majority of people who have died from COVID-19 also had high blood pressure, dementia, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
  • 14,900 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
  • To date, 3,052,116 tests for COVID-19 have been carried out on 1,723,087 people.
  • 2,928 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours. 95, 243 doses have been administered across the province.
  • 18 adverse events following immunization have been reported to Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services.
  • Adverse events are classified as any health problem following immunization, but are not necessarily caused by the vaccine.

COVID-19 in Fort McMurray: 

  • 18 new active cases in the past 24 hours, bringing known active total to 162. The first case was reported in the city on March 19. 
  • 25 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,467. 
  • Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. The order will be assessed every 30 days and remain if there are more than 50 active cases. 
  • Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres. 
  • Three people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the last death reported on Dec. 24. The first death was reported Sept. 8. 

COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park: 

  • No new COVID-19 cases in rural communities have been reported in the past 24 hours, keeping the active total to three cases. 
  • One new recoveries in Wood Buffalo’s rural areas in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 131. 
  • AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have. 
  • Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. The order will be assessed every 30 days and remain if there are more than 50 active cases. 
  • Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres. 
  • There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas. 

COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools: 

COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces: 

  • Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services
  • Anzac Lodge has declared an outbreak. 
  • Canadian Natural’s Albian site has declared an outbreak. 
  • Canadian Natural’s Horizon site has declared an outbreak. 
  • Cenovus’ Christina Lake site has declared an outbreak. 
  • Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site has declared an outbreak. 
  • Suncor’s base plant has declared an outbreak. 
  • Suncor’s Fort Hills site has declared an outbreak 
  • Syncrude’s Mildred Lake site has declared an outbreak. 
  • Syncrude’s Aurora site has site has declared an outbreak. 
  • An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two. 
  • An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days