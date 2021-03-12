Police charge two men, one youth after drug investigation

Sarah Williscraft  •  Local Journalism Initiative
Mar 12, 2021  •  14 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
Wood Buffalo RCMP have arrested three people in downtown Fort McMurray as the result of a drug trafficking investigation.

On March 4, Wood Buffalo RCMP’s drug section and Crime Reduction Unit seized 10 grams of suspected cocaine and less than $500 in cash.

Deshaun Bruno, 19, of Fort Chipewyan is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking suspected cocaine.

Dominic Mill-Bruno, 20, of Fort Chipewyan is facing two charges of trafficking suspected cocaine and one charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking suspected cocaine.

The third male arrested was a youth and his name is not being released to the public. He is also facing charges.

All three males remained in police custody for a judicial hearing on March 5 and were released on conditions. Bruno and Mills-Bruno are scheduled to appear at the Fort McMurray Provincial Court House on April 13.

Anyone with information about this incident or criminal activity in Wood Buffalo is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Tips to Crime Stoppers are always anonymous and can be sent to tipsubmit.com.

swilliscraft@postmedia.com

Fort McMurray Today is part of the Local Journalism Initiative and reporters are funded by the Government of Canada to produce civic journalism for underserved communities. Learn more about the initiative

