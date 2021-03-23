Pilot program for backyard hen coops hatching this Spring

A two-year pilot program allowing up to 50 Fort McMurray households to raise backyard hens is hatching May 1. But the motion ruffled the feathers of some residents and councillors, who say raising hens is not all it’s cracked up to be.

Councillor Verna Murphy hatched the idea in October after learning a pilot program was supposed to be studied by administration years ago, but kept getting delayed.

Murphy, who had chickens growing up in rural Cape Breton, argued last fall backyard chicken coops could improve food security during a rough economy. She also said they could improve mental health and be an educational experience for children. 4H groups, for instance, could take chickens raised by local students to shows across Alberta.