Pfizer delays will slow vaccine timeline; five new cases, 25 recoveries in Fort McMurray

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro said Pfizer’s temporary slowdown of vaccine production will delay Alberta’s distribution plans.

Shandro said at a Friday press conference it will now take longer to complete Alberta’s first phase of its vaccination program. This includes health-care workers, all seniors over 75, and First Nation and Métis elders over 65.

The province hopes to get back on track with its vaccination targets by March.

“While unfortunate, such delays and issues are possible when global supply chains are stretched and pushed, and demand is high throughout the rest of the world,” said Shandro.

Pfizer announced it needed to slow the manufacturing and distribution of its vaccine for the next few weeks because of expansion plans at the company’s production site in Belgium.

The company says the expansion is needed to increase overall production from 1.3 billion doses to 2 billion doses. Pfizer says its supply lines will be restored by late March.