Pfizer delays will slow vaccine timeline; five new cases, 25 recoveries in Fort McMurray

Canada will see a 20 per cent drop in expected vaccine shipments next week. The following week, that decrease will be 80 per cent. For the next two weeks after that period, only half of the scheduled vaccines will arrive in Canada.
“We had hoped to announce the start of these vaccinations in the coming days but that is now in question,” said Shandro.
Alberta Health Services (AHS) is still expanding distribution capacity to prepare for future vaccine shipments.
Dr. Laura McDougall, Alberta’s senior medical officer of health, said people scheduled to receive a COVID-19 vaccine may not be able to get the dose.
Alberta Health is working with AHS to determine whether priority will be given to those waiting for their first dose of the vaccine, or those waiting for their second dose.
“We have enough immunizers and more than enough people wanting to be immunized,” said McDougall. “What we need is more vaccine.”
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta as of January 15:
- 115,370 people have been infected with the virus. The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
- Of those cases, 101,779 people have recovered, or 88.2 per cent of all cases.
- 785 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to 12,189.
- 796 people are in hospital, with 124 people in intensive care units. Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- 34 new deaths from COVID-19, totalling 1,402. The majority of people who have died from COVID-19 also had high blood pressure, dementia, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
- 13,575 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
- To date, 2,996,232 tests for COVID-19 have been carried out on 1,708,255 people.
- 7,157 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours. A total of 74,110 doses have been administered across the province.
- 15 adverse events following immunization have been reported to Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services.
- Adverse events are classified as any health problem following immunization and are not necessarily caused by the vaccine.