Outreach programs help seniors stay connected with the community
Kelly Bussieres has always had a passion for seniors. When she started volunteering with the St. Aidan’s Society two years ago, she knew she would enjoy hearing their stories, learning from them and bringing a smile to their faces.
“They’re the ones that have really, what’s made Canada what it is today,” she said. “We all know that our seniors did not have it as good as we in general have it right now, just all the hardships and stuff.”
The volunteer program is one branch of the outreach services available at the St. Aidan’s Society. Outreach programs help give seniors access to services in the region, helping them stay connected. The overall goal is to promote health, dignity, rights and quality of life for older adults in the region.
Some seniors often have challenges navigating where to get help, information and resources often because of challenges with technology. Other seniors may also experience a decline in health or mobility issues. Social circles tend to become smaller, said Pam Burns, the organization’s seniors outreach supervisor.
“If people don’t ask, if they aren’t proactive in terms of creating that for themselves then they can often find themselves very lonely,” she said.
One service is a partnership program with Drive Happiness, which provides transportation to help seniors get groceries or go to appointments in Fort McMurray.
“A lot of the work that we do is like I said focused on making sure they can still access things in the community,” said Burns. “Making sure they’re included in the community and doing it in a way that they’re safe and encouraged to participate in community living just as every other age group would.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, in-person visits became limited. But Bussieres said reaching out with a phone call and dropping off baked goods can mean a lot to some seniors.
“As human beings we’re social people you know and for the seniors that’s been a big thing cut off from all that,” she said. “So I’m so happy that I was able to be there for them for that.”
Last month, St. Aidan’s walk to recognize World Elder Abuse Awareness. Burns said she’s noticed through the pandemic people’s mobility has declined because they haven’t been moving as much. The walk was also important for people’s mental health, she said.
The importance of the connection was highlighted during last year’s flood. Although one of Bussieres’ rental places flooded, she said it was on the back-burner for her. At the time, the senior she volunteers for was in the hospital, while her husband was staying at a work camp.
“It was a terrifying time for her so I was in contact with her daily, sometimes two to three times a day reassuring her,” she said.
Bussieres has also helped the couple access information and resources, such as the municipality’s Backwater Valve program for homes affected by the flood. Last summer, Bussieres also helped deliver meals to seniors.
“It was so much fun getting to know these people,” she said. “The elderly, they have so much knowledge and a lot of wisdom and I think people take for granted that sometimes, so just spending some time with these people, you learn.”
“I was there to help them, but you know what they’re helping me as well because they bring joy to my life.”
