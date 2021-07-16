Outreach programs help seniors stay connected with the community

Kelly Bussieres has always had a passion for seniors. When she started volunteering with the St. Aidan’s Society two years ago, she knew she would enjoy hearing their stories, learning from them and bringing a smile to their faces.

“They’re the ones that have really, what’s made Canada what it is today,” she said. “We all know that our seniors did not have it as good as we in general have it right now, just all the hardships and stuff.”

The volunteer program is one branch of the outreach services available at the St. Aidan’s Society. Outreach programs help give seniors access to services in the region, helping them stay connected. The overall goal is to promote health, dignity, rights and quality of life for older adults in the region.

Some seniors often have challenges navigating where to get help, information and resources often because of challenges with technology. Other seniors may also experience a decline in health or mobility issues. Social circles tend to become smaller, said Pam Burns, the organization’s seniors outreach supervisor.

“If people don’t ask, if they aren’t proactive in terms of creating that for themselves then they can often find themselves very lonely,” she said.

One service is a partnership program with Drive Happiness, which provides transportation to help seniors get groceries or go to appointments in Fort McMurray.

“A lot of the work that we do is like I said focused on making sure they can still access things in the community,” said Burns. “Making sure they’re included in the community and doing it in a way that they’re safe and encouraged to participate in community living just as every other age group would.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, in-person visits became limited. But Bussieres said reaching out with a phone call and dropping off baked goods can mean a lot to some seniors.