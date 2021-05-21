





Article content Fort McMurray’s Catholic and public school divisions will continue offering online learning next year, after school leaders in both boards declared their programs a success. COVID-19 numbers forced both school divisions to regularly move students and staff in and out of the classroom this past school. But for 270 Catholic school students and 520 public school students, online learning never stopped after schools closed in March 2020. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Catholic, public schools continuing online schools next year Back to video “Many of our students have shown tremendous academic growth because they have become successful independent learners that benefited from the real connections they made with their teachers and classmates online,” said Deborah Kitching, principal of the Fort McMurray Catholic School Division’s (FMCSD) Virtual Learning Academy, in a statement. Next year’s online school programs with Fort McMurray Public School Division (FMPSD) will only be offered up to Grade 9 because of low enrolment among high school grades. Alternative learning opportunities are available for high school students at Frank Spragins High School.

Article content FMCSD’s online program will offer grades based on demand and staff availability. Students could be in split grades and some classes may not be available. “It’s a great option for those students and parents, especially for students who are independent learners and have the ability to work from home,” said FMCSD superintendent George McGuigan. “It’s not for everybody. I think that’s important to note.” FMPSD Superintendent Jennifer Turner said continuing online learning was based on “need and prioritizing health, safety, and needs for individual students.” Online classes are held through digital platforms like Google Classroom. Students use email, videos, chat and message boards to communicate. Face-to-face meetings can be scheduled when needed. FMCSD’s Virtual Learning Academy was staffed with 15 teachers, three support workers and Kitching. FMPSD’s E-cademy+ had 27 staff. The Catholic division’s online school had roughly 400 students enrolled in September. Many students returned to in-school learning as the academic year continued. Other families left the community. McGuigan believes there will be a strong demand for the online option in 2021-22, but said a desire to socialize could see demand shrink. It’s also possible the online school could remain permanent after COVID-19 for students who could benefit from distance learning. It is also possible specialized classes, such as robotics, could offer supplies for at-home students to sign out.

Article content “It will still be there and a great option for those independent learners and those families that have different circumstances,” he said. “It worked out really well for them.” It is difficult to gauge how many families intentionally kept children out of schools this past year. Some families opted for homeschooling and registered children under a separate curriculum. Others have left the community. Kitching told the Today in October that some students are working full-time after one, or both, of their parents lost their jobs. Employers have often agreed to schedule shifts around school hours. Other families live in rural or Indigenous communities and didn’t want children commuting into Fort McMurray. Indigenous leaders say their communities have limited medical resources to cope with potential outbreaks. Few children opting for online learning are immunocompromised, said Kitching, but some have family members with weakened immune systems. – With files from Vincent McDermott lbeamish@postmedia.com

