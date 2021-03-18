One man dead after off-road vehicle accident south of Fort McMurray

Article content

One man has died after an off-road vehicle rollover south of Fort McMurray earlier this week.

On March 15, at approximately 11:45 p.m., emergency medical services, responded to a call about an off-road vehicle that had rolled over on an off-road trail approximately three kilometres south of Highway 69 and Highway 63, and one kilometre west of Hangingstone River.

EMS, fire, Local HERO medivac and Wood Buffalo RCMP responded. Officers say a preliminary investigation shows two men from Fort McMurray, a 27-year-old driver and 38-year-old passenger, were driving on an icy trail when the vehicle rolled. The passenger died from his injuries at the scene.

RCMP say warmer weather had likely melted the snow, which then froze when temperatures dropped at night. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident or criminal activity in Wood Buffalo is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Tips to Crime Stoppers are always anonymous and can be sent to tipsubmit.com.

