Article content As a doctor in Fort McMurray’s intensive care unit, Dr. Surinder Khinda and his team have never been so busy. Before COVID-19, he never had more than two or three patients at a time. But since the pandemic’s third wave crashed into Fort McMurray, the hospital has been overwhelmed with patients. Most third-wave patients have been healthy local residents between the ages of 20 and 44, and with no comorbidities. They arrive by ambulance struggling to breathe. Sometimes they are so scared that they are given anti-anxiety medications. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 'Not a day we are not busy': ICU doctor on fighting COVID-19 at NLRHC Back to video “I have never seen so many people this sick in my 20-year career at Fort McMurray’s ICU,” Khinda said in an interview. Since April, staff at the Northern Lights Regional Health Centre (NLRHC) have seen the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area lead the country for community COVID-19 spread. The hospital has 122 acute care beds and 11 ICU beds, an increase of 15 and five beds respectively.

Article content There are 20 COVID-19 patients as of May 25 and eight people in intensive care. Alberta Health data shows the hospital peaked with 44 COVID-19 patients in early May, including all available ICU beds. But, a bed is more than just a blanket, pillow and mattress; it is also qualified staff, equipment and medications. Even with the expanded capacity and community spread trending downwards, the virus is straining resources. The virus peaked on May 12 with 1,592 active cases in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area. Since then, 18 local ICU patients have been sent to Edmonton hospitals. Some patients needed specialized care unavailable in Fort McMurray, said Alberta Health spokesperson Kerry Williamson, but most transfers were needed because Fort McMurray’s ICU ran out of room. During the first two waves, the hospital acted as overflow for COVID-19 patients at oilsands work camps and health centres in Athabasca, St. Paul and Grande Prairie. The hospital was busy, said Khinda, yet there was always room. “There’s not a day we are not busy,” he said. “Some people have been on ventilators for months.” Photo by Leah Hennel / Leah Hennel ICUs across Alberta struggling against COVID-19 Alberta’s ICUs, especially in rural areas, are the busiest they’ve been in the province’s history. Dr. Verna Yiu, president and chief executive officer of Alberta Health Services (AHS), said earlier this month that the pre-pandemic health care system could handle a maximum of 170 ICU patients. To cope with the influx of COVID-19 patients, 106 extra ICU beds have opened in Alberta. A maximum of 425 ICU beds can be opened by repurposing beds from isolation or operating recovery rooms.

Article content Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, said rural Albertans with COVID-19 are 26 per cent more likely to be hospitalized and 30 per cent more likely to end up in an ICU. Khinda worries about how Alberta will deal with long-term impacts of the virus. Roughly 30 per cent to 40 per cent of patients will develop blood clots. people who were healthy when they contracted the virus will have breathing problems that last months, or potentially years. Then there are the people who will suffer from delayed surgeries and medical treatments, or health problems that went undiagnosed because staff and beds were repurposed to handle COVID-19. Many staff, including Khinda, feared taking the virus home to their families before they were vaccinated. Most health care workers are exhausted. Some are frustrated with the number of people refusing to believe COVID-19 is a health crisis or even real. Alberta Health Services have asked staff to be mindful of their emotional and mental wellbeing. But Khinda is proud of his colleagues. “The staff have really stepped up. It is really impressive to see how hard they are working,” he said, praising the nurses, doctors, dieticians, physiotherapists, respiratory therapists and cleaners at the hospital. “Being in a community hospital, we are quite close to each other.” vmcdermott@postmedia.com

